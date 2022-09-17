Kai snake | Cast reacts to Brazilian memes in fun video; Look

THE Netflix released this Friday (16) a new video of the cast of Snake Kai reacting to brazilian memes after the release of season 5. In him, Xolo Maridueña (Michael Diaz) Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk) and Payton List (Tory) are amused by viewers’ comments about the fight series. The joy is so great that Xolo has already assumed himself as a carioca and sent a “the stick will twist”; look above:

This week, the streaming also released a video of the actress Bruna Marquezine performing various moves and assuming to be team Miyagi-do in promotional video. It is worth remembering that both Marquezine and Maridueña are working together on the new DC movie Blue Beetle. In the film, Marquezine will play Jenny, the romantic partner of the character that gives the film its name, played by Xolo.

the fifth year of Snake Kaiwhich arrived on the 9th, shows the dojo that gives the series its name, now run by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) morphing into a major martial arts franchise, while the students of Miyagi-Do and Silver Fang plan their next steps.

The production appeared in 2018 on YouTube, but was purchased by Netflix in 2020. All five seasons are now available on the platform.

