Keanu Reeves RETURNS for ‘Constantine 2’, which will have director of ‘I Am Legend’

One of DC’s classic movies is finally getting a sequel, and this is the fans who asked for it.

According to ComicBook, ‘Constantine 2‘ is in development at Warner Bros.

the star Keanu Reeves must return, alongside the director Francis Lawrence (‘The Hunger Games’, ‘I Am Legend’).

Akiva Goldsman also returns to write the sequel, with production of JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella and Lorenzo DiBonaventura.

This might be one of the most surprising projects in the new direction of Warner Bros.

In a recent appearance at The Late Show with Stephen ColbertReeves has returned to talk about his desire to reprise the titular role in a possible sequel – and that he’s been trying to get back to the mythical feature-film universe for a long time.

“I would love to play John Constantine from [filme] ‘Constantine’. I have been trying. I have been trying [voltar]Stephen”he commented.

Some time ago, Reeves provided a similar interview with Esquirereiterating his desire to star in a sequel, while having fun trying to remember how many characters named John he’s played over the years:

“I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. Wow, I’ve played a lot of Johns. How many Johns did I play? I dont know. I think it’s over ten. But either way, I would love to have the chance to play Constantine again.” he stated.

It is worth remembering that the studio has not yet commented on the information, so consider it as a rumor.

Reeves starred in the supernatural drama ‘constantine‘ in 2005, alongside Rachel Weisz and Tilda Swinton. The film, directed by Francis Lawrencegrossed over $230 million at the worldwide box office, but received mixed reception from critics.

