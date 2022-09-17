Kerline cries after falling out with Deolane

Kerline couldn’t hold back the tears after the disagreement she had with Deolane this morning on “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV). The influencer and the lawyer starred in a fight when the ex-BBB (TV Globo) took the pains of Tiago – who said he would leave the program.

It all happened after Tiago and Thomaz argued: the actor asked, in general, for the people who took the drink from the Japan party inside the house to return it to the outside – that way, no one would be punished. The model, however, took the accusations personally.

After the argument with Deolane, Kerline went to her room and vented to her friends.

“It’s not about picking a fight! It’s about manipulation. She’s manipulative! I need to talk about what this woman has been doing since day one in this house! , in the midst of tears.

“Since the first day in this fucking house, it’s been this ridiculous manipulation! It seems like it’s a puppet game, from people who have no personality. It’s not possible that I’m the only one seeing this. .

Then, she continued defending Tiago and stressed that she did not accept that the model’s closest colleagues did not stop him from ringing the program’s bell.

She had a chance for the guy to do it differently. It was just their friends coming and asking. Everyone was watching from the box on the couch. Bunch of incompetents! Manipulated! Kerline

The Farm 2022: Who is the favorite pawn to win the rural reality? 0.45% 0.69% 1.42% 1.11% 1.01% 42.98% 17.38% 0.45% 4.30% 1.98% 7.56% 0.66% 0.80% 1.66% 0.97% 5.62% 1.01% 1.70% 0.76% 6.63% 0.87% vote again Total of 2883 wishes

Want to see the fire in the hay? Receive all information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show