Known Crypto Market Player Says 90% of Ethereum Miners Will Go Bankrupt

Life has become more difficult for Ethereum (ETH) miners since the “Merge” update, carried out in the early hours of Thursday (15).

The world’s second-largest crypto project has moved its proof-of-work (or PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (or POS), faster and more eco-friendly. .

With the change, miners and their power-hungry computers are no longer needed to validate transactions.

Some of them turned to a PoW fork of the blockchain, called Ethereum PoW (ETHPOW), to continue mining.

Despite this, only 10% of ETHPOW or even Ethereum Classic (ETC) miners will survive, believes well-known miner Chandler Guo, one of the fork’s strongest advocates.

On Friday, Guo told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” show that only miners with access to cheaper electricity will survive.

“Some people [mineradores] have free electricity and can [continuar] working on it,” he said, referring to the PoW fork. “The other 90% will go bankrupt.”

As for the PoW fork, things didn’t go so well. There have been complaints about problems accessing blockchain servers and failures to configure a cryptocurrency wallet.

“Some people can connect, others can’t,” Guo replied. “It all depends on your network speed.”

Guo has been a strong advocate of keeping Ethereum as a PoW system and told CoinDesk in August that he would issue a fork to support that protocol.

Now, however, Guo calls PoW’s debut “mediocre.” He expects this to change over time as more miners participate.

