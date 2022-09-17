LATAM has international tickets from R$1,750 to fly in 2022

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on LATAM has international tickets from R$1,750 to fly in 2022 1 Views

Opportunity Alert! 🚨 The LATAM is offering international air tickets from R$1,750 round trip, including fees, to fly in 2022. The promotion is valid until 11:59 pm on Sunday (18) for flights departing from several cities in Brazil to South America, Central America, North America and Europe.

periods

If you are thinking of traveling outside of the periods below, it is worth checking other dates. During our searches, we found offers outside the promotional period.

  • Issue period: until 11:59 pm on September 18
  • Travel period: between September 20 and December 15, 2022

How to participate

To participate, it’s easy. See the step by step:

  1. Access the LATAM website;
  2. Select the desired section; and
  3. Ready! Now just pay or redeem with LATAM Pass points.

Examples of international travel in Economy Class

  • São Paulo (GRU) x Asunción (ASU) – paying fare

  • São Paulo (GRU) x Asunción (ASU) – fare with points

  • Curitiba (CWB) x Santiago (SCL) – paying fare

  • Curitiba (CWB) x Santiago (SCL) – fare with points

  • Fortaleza (FOR) x Miami (MIA) – paying fare

  • Fortaleza (FOR) vs Miami (MIA) – fare with points

  • São Paulo (GRU) vs Boston (BOS) – paying fare

  • São Paulo (GRU) vs Boston (BOS) – fare with points

  • São Paulo (GRU) vs New York (JFK) – paying fare

  • São Paulo (GRU) vs New York (JFK) – fare with points

Example of international travel in Business Class

  • São Pauloulo (GRU) x Lisbon (LIS) – paying fare

  • São Pauloulo (GRU) x Lisbon (LIS) – fare with points

discount travel insurance

Take advantage of our exclusive travel insurance discount coupons from cyclic.

Coupon: PP25 | 25% off the final price
destination: world

Click here to buy your Travel Insurance at a discount.

discount hotels

Also take advantage of our exclusive discount coupons on bookings at hotels.com.

Coupon: HOTEISPLATAM | 8% off
Booking period: until 12/31/2022
Hosting period: until 03/31/2023

Coupon: AFF5HRLATAM | 5% off + Rewards badge accrual
Booking period: until 12/31/2022
Hosting period: until 03/31/2023

Click here to book your hotel at a discount.

Comment

If you have international travel still in 2022 in mind, the offer could be an opportunity for you to purchase your airline ticket.

Thinking of taking advantage? Access the LATAM website.


Travel insurance

Travel insurance


Get 25% off your insurance policy!



Supermarket

Supermarket


Get 25% off your first purchase and 10% cashback on your next purchases!



hotels

hotels


5% off + Rewards badges on stays through March 31, 2023!



BTG Pactual Black Card

BTG Pactual Black Card


Earn cashback or points and Special IOF!



Grand Cru Confraternity

Grand Cru Confraternity


Get 3 months free and R$150 credit per referral!



Manage your Miles

Manage your Miles


6 months free AwardWallet Plus for new users!



Club 1,000

Club 1,000


Get 1,000 miles per month + 7,000 bonus miles instantly!



see all coupons


Tags

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Without compensation for cutting ICMS, State predicts investment drop in 2023

The challenge is not to enter the list of 23 states with dwindling revenue after …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved