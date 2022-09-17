LATAM has international tickets from R$1,750 to fly in 2022

Opportunity Alert! 🚨 The LATAM is offering international air tickets from R$1,750 round trip, including fees, to fly in 2022. The promotion is valid until 11:59 pm on Sunday (18) for flights departing from several cities in Brazil to South America, Central America, North America and Europe.
periods
If you are thinking of traveling outside of the periods below, it is worth checking other dates. During our searches, we found offers outside the promotional period.
- Issue period: until 11:59 pm on September 18
- Travel period: between September 20 and December 15, 2022
How to participate
To participate, it’s easy. See the step by step:
- Access the LATAM website;
- Select the desired section; and
- Ready! Now just pay or redeem with LATAM Pass points.
Examples of international travel in Economy Class
- São Paulo (GRU) x Asunción (ASU) – paying fare
- São Paulo (GRU) x Asunción (ASU) – fare with points
- Curitiba (CWB) x Santiago (SCL) – paying fare
- Curitiba (CWB) x Santiago (SCL) – fare with points
- Fortaleza (FOR) x Miami (MIA) – paying fare
- Fortaleza (FOR) vs Miami (MIA) – fare with points
- São Paulo (GRU) vs Boston (BOS) – paying fare
- São Paulo (GRU) vs Boston (BOS) – fare with points
- São Paulo (GRU) vs New York (JFK) – paying fare
- São Paulo (GRU) vs New York (JFK) – fare with points
Example of international travel in Business Class
- São Pauloulo (GRU) x Lisbon (LIS) – paying fare
- São Pauloulo (GRU) x Lisbon (LIS) – fare with points
Comment
If you have international travel still in 2022 in mind, the offer could be an opportunity for you to purchase your airline ticket.
Thinking of taking advantage? Access the LATAM website.
