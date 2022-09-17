LATAM has international tickets from R$1,750 to fly in 2022

Opportunity Alert! 🚨 The LATAM is offering international air tickets from R$1,750 round trip, including fees, to fly in 2022. The promotion is valid until 11:59 pm on Sunday (18) for flights departing from several cities in Brazil to South America, Central America, North America and Europe.

periods

If you are thinking of traveling outside of the periods below, it is worth checking other dates. During our searches, we found offers outside the promotional period.

Issue period: until 11:59 pm on September 18

Travel period: between September 20 and December 15, 2022

How to participate

To participate, it’s easy. See the step by step:

Access the LATAM website; Select the desired section; and Ready! Now just pay or redeem with LATAM Pass points.

Examples of international travel in Economy Class

São Paulo (GRU) x Asunción (ASU) – paying fare

São Paulo (GRU) x Asunción (ASU) – fare with points

Curitiba (CWB) x Santiago (SCL) – paying fare

Curitiba (CWB) x Santiago (SCL) – fare with points

Fortaleza (FOR) x Miami (MIA) – paying fare

Fortaleza (FOR) vs Miami (MIA) – fare with points

São Paulo (GRU) vs Boston (BOS) – paying fare

São Paulo (GRU) vs Boston (BOS) – fare with points

São Paulo (GRU) vs New York (JFK) – paying fare

São Paulo (GRU) vs New York (JFK) – fare with points

Example of international travel in Business Class

São Pauloulo (GRU) x Lisbon (LIS) – paying fare

São Pauloulo (GRU) x Lisbon (LIS) – fare with points

discount travel insurance

Take advantage of our exclusive travel insurance discount coupons from cyclic.

Coupon: PP25 | 25% off the final price

destination: world

Click here to buy your Travel Insurance at a discount.

discount hotels

Also take advantage of our exclusive discount coupons on bookings at hotels.com.

Coupon: HOTEISPLATAM | 8% off

Booking period: until 12/31/2022

Hosting period: until 03/31/2023

Coupon: AFF5HRLATAM | 5% off + Rewards badge accrual

Booking period: until 12/31/2022

Hosting period: until 03/31/2023

Click here to book your hotel at a discount.

Comment

If you have international travel still in 2022 in mind, the offer could be an opportunity for you to purchase your airline ticket.

Thinking of taking advantage? Access the LATAM website.