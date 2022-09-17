Laura Pausini refuses to sing ‘Bella Ciao’, anti-fascist song, for being ‘too political’

the italian Laura Pausini generated controversy last Monday night, the 12th, by refusing to sing Bella Ciaofamous anti-fascist music and symbol of the Resistance in Italy, in a Spanish TV program.

Pausini participated in the popular quiz El Hormiguero, led by comedian Pablo Motos, along with singers Luis Fonsi, Antonio Orozco and Pablo López. On the occasion, a contest was simulated and all the guests had to sing a song with the chosen word.

At a certain point, Motos and Fonsi began to interpret Bella Ciao, but the Italian refused for being “too political”. “No, no, no. It’s a very political song and I don’t want to sing political songs”, complained the Italian artist.

Laura Pausini during the 2016 Grammys Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The attitude provoked controversy on social networks, generating several criticisms, such as “you should be ashamed”, “Bella Ciao forever” and “Pausini does not know the roots of his land”. “If you consider ‘Bella Ciao’ as a political song, understood as partisan, being exclusively anti-fascist and anti-nazibut of all political parties that participated in the Resistance, from communists to Catholics to liberals, I recommend a review of the foundations of the Italian Constitution,” wrote a fan on Facebook.

Continues after advertising

Recently popularized by the series La Casa de Papelthe music good ciao it is considered in Italy the anthem of the partisans, guerrillas who led the resistance against fascism and Nazi occupation during World War II.

Laura Pausini’s answer

On Thursday, the 15th, Laura Pausini said on Twitter that she abhors fascism and all forms of dictatorship.

“I wanted to express my point of view after the controversy of these days. In an improvised, light and pure entertainment television situation, I chose not to sing an anthem of freedom, but repeatedly explored over the years in different political contexts,” she wrote. And she added: “As a woman, before being an artist, I was always for freedom and values. I abhor fascism and any form of dictatorship. My music and my career demonstrate the values ​​I have always believed in.”

The singer also said that she wanted to avoid being dragged and exploited in such a heated and unpleasant moment of the election campaign. “But unfortunately it was not so,” she wrote. “I respect my audience and will continue to do so, with freedom to choose how to express myself.” / ANSA AND ESTADÃO