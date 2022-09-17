Leandro Lehart, from Art Popular, is convicted of rape in SP

Leandro Lehart at Yahoo Interview

Leandro Lehart, founder of the group Art Popular, was sentenced to 9 years, seven months and six days in prison for rape and false imprisonment. The news was disclosed firsthand by “Balanço Geral”, from RecordTV, and the Yahoo found the sentence published last Tuesday (13) in the Electronic Justice Gazette of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP). Leandro Lehart’s defense can still appeal the decision.

On social media, the musician released a brief note, stating that the accusations are unfounded. “I am the victim of a great injustice, but the truth will soon prevail. It’s been 40 years of career and 50 years of life believing in justice, and even if it is late, it does not fail. And evil will never prevail. Thank you for everything,” he wrote.

“There was an investigation. The Public Ministry filed a complaint against him, of rape and false imprisonment. Prosecution and defense witnesses were heard, in addition to his interrogation, which was carried out now on September 1, before one of the criminal courts. And now, on September 13, the justice handed down this sentence, for rape and false imprisonment, to 9 years and 7 months in prison”, explained lawyer Roberto Guastelli during “Balanço Geral”.

According to the report, Leandro Lehart accused the young woman who filed the lawsuit of trying to extort him, and denied both allegations. The g1 also found that the victim underwent psychological treatment after meeting the singer – the two would have met through social networks and the violence would have occurred at Leandro’s house.

The portal also says that the woman had to leave her job in the public transport system of the capital of São Paulo and even tried to take her own life after the abuse. In view of this, the singer would have sent three basic baskets to her.

Along with the accusations made to the Justice, the victim handed over records of conversations that contain alleged confessions by the artist. Now, the process remains open at the 17th Criminal Court of Barra Funda, in São Paulo, for the defense to appeal or not the decision. Yahoo tried to contact Leandro Lehart’s advice and the lawyers named in the sentence, but so far has not received a response.