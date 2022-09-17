Leandro Lehart, from Art Popular, is sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape and false imprisonment | Sao Paulo

Singer Leandro Lehart, from Art Popular, was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison for raping and keeping a woman in private prison in October 2019. (see more in the video above) .

The conviction by the 17th Criminal Court of São Paulo was published on Tuesday (13) and provided for an initial closed regime, but the judge decided that the artist can appeal in freedom. His defense had not returned until the last update of the report. According to the Public Ministry, he attended all the hearings, but denied the accusation.

“I condemn the defendant Paulo Leandro Fernandes Soares for the crimes of rape and false imprisonment, provided for in arts. 213, caput, and 148, § 2, of the CP, to the penalty of 9 years, 7 months and 6 days of imprisonment and 24 days fine, in an initial closed regime, in accordance with the above reasoning. I order the defendant to pay the court costs. The defendant will be able to appeal in freedom”, wrote the judge.

According to verified by g1, the victim underwent psychological treatment after meeting Lehart on the internet and being sexually abused at his home. They met through social media and started to arrange meetings.

At the time, the woman worked in the public transport system of the capital of São Paulo and left her job because she was shaken and guilty about the situation. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and attempted suicide.

On the day of the case, as it turned out, the singer let the victim out “only after she calmed down”.

As the victim ran out of income and was experiencing financial problems, the singer even sent her three basic baskets. The case was registered months after she sought out a support network, which offered psychological and legal help.

The police and the courts were given conversations with the singer with alleged confessions.

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Lehart was also director of the São Paulo Cultural Center, of the city hall of the capital, in 2021.

