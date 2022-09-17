Leandro Lehart, lead singer of Art Popular, is sentenced to 9 years for rape and false imprisonment

+



Leandro Lehart (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Leandro Lehart (50), lead singer of the samba group Art Popular, was sentenced on the 13th to almost ten years in prison for raping and keeping a woman in private prison. In the Official Gazette, the decision was published last Tuesday (13), and condemns the defendant, Paulo Leandro Fernandes Soares – Leandro Lehart – to 9 years, 7 months and 6 days in prison, in addition to a 24-day fine. .

diario-official-pdf (Photo: Reproduction)

The information was initially disclosed by journalist Reinaldo Gottino, from Balanço Geral. Leandro will respond in freedom and should not be arrested until the case becomes final. This means that the singer must be arrested only after his lawyers have exhausted all possible defense remedies.

An expert was also on the program explaining the stages of the case and also revealed that the musician was interrogated on September 1: “It is a conviction that came from the judiciary and we had access to the Court of Justice, through the Official Gazette of his conviction. Although the process is running in secret from the Justice, it came out, and anyone can have access, to this dispositive part that we call the conviction. rape and false imprisonment were heard by witnesses for the prosecution and defense”.

Previously, Leandro came to register a police report where he claims that a young woman tried to extort money from him. Police have not yet opened investigations into the case. Sought by Quem, Leandro has not been located so far to comment on the case.

Leandro Lehart is responsible for the hits Pimpolho and Agamamou. Singer has produced albums by Eliana and participated in Casa do Artistas, a reality show aired by SBT in 2001. Recently, the composer was hired by Disney to write a new song for the character Zé Carioca.

Singer defends himself from accusations

The technical defense of Leandro Lehart, convicted by the 17th Criminal Court Barra Funda (São Paulo), shared a note of his defense through his official Instagram profile. Singer claims he “is being the victim of a great injustice”.

“I am being the victim of a great injustice, but the truth will soon prevail. It’s been 40 years of career and 50 years of life believing in justice, and even if it is late, it does not fail. And evil will never prevail”, he says. the caption of the publication.