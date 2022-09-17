Leandro Lehart of Art Popular is sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape

Cantor will also answer for private imprisonment in a closed initial regime; he can appeal the sentence

Leandro Lehart, from Art Popular, was sentenced to more than 9 years in prison



The singer Leandro Lehartwho founded the group Popular Art, was convicted and could spend almost 10 years in prison. In a note sent to Young panthe São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) confirmed the information: “In a sentence handed down on 9/9, defendant Paulo Leandro Fernandes Soares [nome verdadeiro do artista] was sentenced for the crimes of rape and false imprisonment to 9 years, 7 months and 6 days of imprisonment, in an initial closed regime. The defendant may appeal the sentence in freedom. The details of the case were not disclosed because, according to TJ-SP, the process is being processed in judicial secrecy. The matter reverberated this Friday, 16, after being reported by “Balanço Geral”, from Record TV. According to the newspaper, Leandro was denounced by a woman with whom he had a relationship. The victim, in turn, said she has audio and other evidence against the singer. Also according to “Balanço Geral”, when he realized he would be denounced, the artist made a police report (BO) in which he said he met this woman through social media in 2019 and that they had consented sexual intercourse two or three times in the house. his. Leandro claimed that he walked away from the woman when he perceived an emotional fragility in her, as he did not want to create expectations of a relationship. Finally, he said that the victim was going through a difficult financial situation and helped her financially, but later on, she started demanding more money.