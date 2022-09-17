Leandro Lehart, singer of Art Popular, is convicted of rape

Singer Leandro Lehart, from the famous group Art Popular, was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for raping and keeping a woman in private prison. The information was disclosed by journalist Reinaldo Gottino, in Balanço Geral, this Friday (16/9), on the screen of Record TV.

“I condemn the defendant Paulo Leandro Fernandes Soares for the crimes of rape and false imprisonment, with a sentence of 9 years, 7 months and 6 days of imprisonment and 24 days fine, in an initial closed regime. The defendant will be able to appeal in freedom”, said Gottino, live on the program, as he read an excerpt from the decision of the judge responsible for the case.

The General Balance also reported that despite the conviction, Leandro will respond to the process in freedom and should not be arrested until the process becomes final, that is, the singer will only be arrested after his lawyers have exhausted all possible defense resources.

Leandro Lehart is responsible for the hits Pimpolho and Agamamou. Singer has produced albums by Eliana and participated in Casa do Artistas, a reality show aired by SBT in 2001. Recently, the composer was hired by Disney to write a new song for the character Zé Carioca.

The LeoDias column contacted the team of the ArtPopular group, which revealed that it did not have an answer on this matter at the moment and that it would soon issue an official note.

