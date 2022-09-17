Lívia Andrade talks about frustrations at SBT: ‘I used to earn a high salary for doing nothing’ | celebrities



Currently at Rede Globo, Lívia Andrade talks about frustrations in her former work at SBTPublicity / Cadu Pilotto and TV Globo

Rio – Lívia Andrade spoke about the frustrations of the period when she worked at SBT. In an interview, the presenter, who recently debuted on Globo, commented that her routine at the station was unpredictable and assumed that when she received the invitation to participate in the attraction “Domingão do Huck”, she did not think much before accepting.

“There at SBT I had nowhere else to grow up. It was on Sundays and I presented a daily live program. I still appeared in the reruns of the children’s soap operas Carrossel (2012) and Chiquititas (2013). Everything was giving a very positive result in terms of audience. I was doing very well at that stage, but I was not happy with the changes made daily, including during the program”, explained Lívia to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

“Sometimes Silvio would call, change the name of the program, the agenda, the content and the time. I would get there and I didn’t know what was going to happen. I am an anxious person. of the pandemic. It was making me sick”, he said.

During the conversation, Lívia said that Silvio Santos himself called her, asking if she was still happy working at the station. At the time, the presenter replied that she was paid to perform that role and would do so.

A short time later, in a new conversation with the owner of SBT, Lívia admitted to being unhappy and asked to disconnect from the channel. “He replied: ‘You don’t have to do it’. And I said: ‘So, I want to stop’. Then I stopped. [por conta da pandemia] and I was no longer on the air every day,” he said.

“I was earning too high a salary to do nothing at that moment. I told the management that I wanted to leave, that I was looking at other things. They asked me to calm down and be patient, because everything would return to normal. be as it was before. And it’s a good thing it didn’t come back”, admitted the communicator.

Upon receiving the invitation to join the cast of “Believe Em Quem Queser”, from “Domingão do Huck”, Lívia admitted that she didn’t even think twice before accepting the proposal. “Luciano called me. He was super direct and objective. I was involved in another project, finishing it. I confess that it didn’t take me long to think, no. I decided to park my project, because this one, yes, can wait, but ‘Domingão’, no. Sunday for me is very symbolic. Thanks to the space on Sunday, I got so many other opportunities. So, this audience is very special to me”, he recalled.

At the end of the conversation, Lívia Andrade reinforced that despite the outburst about her old routine at SBT, she is extremely grateful for the history built within the station. “Grateful for everything they did for me, for all the opportunities I received, for the respect. I had an incredible teacher, Silvio Santos. This is a privilege”, she concluded.