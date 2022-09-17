Lollapalooza 2023 opens ticket pre-sales and internet criticizes prices

Lollapalooza Festival reaches its tenth edition in 2023. The event was created in Chicago, United States (photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP)

Festival lovers are in an uproar this Friday (16/9). The Lollapalooza festival began pre-sales today for the 2023 edition. At this first moment, tickets are intended for customers of Banco Bradesco. But what caught the attention of netizens was the salty price of the tickets.

As disclosed in the official profile, the simplest ticket, called Lolla pass, can be purchased from R$900; the comfort pass, R$1,620; and the lounge pass, R$3,700. Also according to the festival, these amounts already include a 15% discount for bank customers.

The comparison with the values ​​of Rock in Rio was inevitable. For the festival, which took place between the 2nd and 11th of September, the ticket was R$ 625, for the whole, and R$ 321, for the half. It is worth remembering that the price corresponds to the entry of one day of the event, while at the São Paulo festival for the three days.

I’m seeing people thinking it’s normal to pay 900 reais in this lolla pass with the argument of “ah but it’s only 300 reais a day” you are so connected that THREE HUNDRED REAIS in a HALF ticket?? Imagine the absurd price of normal pic.twitter.com/jZNu9TFOMt %u2014 ronaldo (@paramorzao) September 16, 2022

ATA I’m going to pay a thousand reais to see billie eilish in lolla (I said crying because I don’t have a thousand reais to pay %u2014 Mari %uD83E%uDE90 legal billie eilish (@birieilish) September 15, 2022

Lineup not disclosed

Although ticket sales have already started, Lollapalooza has not yet confirmed the artists who will be performing at the festival. But journalist Jos Noberto Flesch announced that the event should receive names like Paramore, Blink 182 and Billie Eillish. Other attractions such as Olvia Rodrigo, Tyler the creator and Red hot chili peppers are among those listed for the festival.

Lollapalooza will be held on March 24, 25 and 26 in So Paulo. Those interested can buy tickets at https://www.lollapaloozabr.com/