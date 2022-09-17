LSD plus therapy can quickly reverse anxiety and depression

posted on 9/16/2022 1:07 PM / updated on 9/16/2022 1:08 PM



(credit: Cadu Gomes/CB/DA Press)

New research has found that relatively high doses of LSD, combined with therapy, can provide quick and lasting treatment for depression and anxiety.

Clinical research studies have established that psilocybin and MDMA can effectively reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), especially when combined with therapy.

Buoyed by the success of these new studies, the researchers are conducting further experiments to find out whether LSD, cannabis or other federally banned drugs can also increase the effectiveness of traditional therapies.

In the present study, recently published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, researchers began to find out whether LSD-assisted therapy could safely and effectively treat anxiety. This double-blind, placebo-controlled, two-period, randomized study was conducted at two medical centers in Switzerland, the birthplace of LSD.

“First, we wanted to confirm a pilot study on the effects of LSD in patients with anxiety and life-threatening illnesses,” study author Matthias Liechti, professor of clinical pharmacology at University Hospital Basel, told PsyPost.

“Second, we also wanted to explore the therapeutic benefits in patients with an anxiety disorder, such as general anxiety disorder and without somatic illness. Also, we wanted to use LSD instead of psilocybin, which is more commonly used in modern psychedelic research, to broaden the field.”

The researchers recruited 20 patients diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses and 22 patients with anxiety disorders not related to physical illness. Over two 24-week treatment periods, each subject completed two therapy sessions. For the first of these sessions, subjects were randomly selected to take either 200 micrograms of LSD — a relatively high dose — or a placebo. Subjects were automatically enrolled in the opposite group during the second session to ensure that each patient received LSD therapy once.

Physicians tracked patients’ anxiety and depression symptoms using standard rating scales at five separate study visits spread over each 24-week period. The study reports that “LSD produced strong reductions in anxiety, depression, and general psychiatric symptomatology compared to placebo.” These reductions were strongest 2 weeks after therapy, but subjects still showed significant improvements 16 weeks later.

“LSD may have therapeutic benefits in anxiety disorders and also reduce depression,” Liechti told PsyPost. “Therapeutic effects established quickly and were sustained for up to 16 weeks after treatment.” But because of the relatively small size of the study, he suggested that “further studies are needed to confirm these effects.”

The study authors also noted that “LSD produced marked mind changes and very positive acute experiences overall.” Even more importantly, the researchers found that these positive effects were directly associated with long-term symptom reduction, “indicating that the acute positive effects of psychedelics may serve as a predictor and biomarker of treatment response.” Only one patient had a bad reaction to LSD, but he fully recovered within 24 hours.

LSD has remained somewhat less popular than other forms of psychedelic therapy, largely due to the long-lasting effects of the drug. An acid trip can last 8 to 12 hours, about twice as long as psilocybin, and standard ethical practices require therapists to supervise patients during the trip. But despite these concerns, researchers are still studying whether LSD can effectively treat addiction, acute pain, Alzheimer’s disease and mood disorders.