Luana Araújo criticizes the cut in the Popular Pharmacy: ‘Down to the bottom’ – Nacional

Luana Araújo gained prominence during the COVID CPI, when she pointed out the use of ineffective drugs against the disease by the federal government (photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado) Infectologist Luana Araújo, who gained evidence after testimony criticizing the federal management of the pandemic at the COVID CPI, took to the networks to express her opinion about the cut of about 60% of the budget of the Popular Pharmacy program in Brazil, planned by the Bolsonaro government for 2023.

On Thursday (15/9), on her Instagram profile, the doctor stressed that the cut favors the transfer of more funds to the secret budget amendments, intended for parliamentarians of the National Congress. The program offers, in addition to free medication in the private network of pharmacies and drugstores, subsidy for the purchase of geriatric diapers, a point highlighted by Luana Araújo.

“In a quick thought, you can remember people with physical and/or mental disabilities, elderly people in a situation of fragility and in tragic socioeconomic conditions, right? It didn’t take much effort. Well then: these are the people who are being CONDEMNED TO BATHE IN THEIR OWN WASTE so that public money can be distributed for ANTI-DEMOCRATIC purposes. And it’s not about dirt and humiliation: the absence of diapers leads to an increase in urinary infections, injuries and skin infections, among other conditions”, he wrote.

See the post:

billionaire cut

The cut in Farmácia Popular was revealed in an article published in O Estado de S. Paulo last week. In new reports, the newspaper announced that the R$ 1.2 billion cut in the program, almost 60% of the 2022 budget, will affect the distribution of medicines for the treatment of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, dyslipidemia, rhinitis, Parkinson’s disease, osteoporosis, glaucoma, as well as contraceptive drugs and the distribution of geriatric diapers.

Founded in 2004, Farmácia Popular do Brasil is a program that offers some medicines for free and others with subsidies of up to 90% of the total value of the product. Beneficiaries can pick up the medicines in privately-owned establishments.

“These are diseases that have a high incidence rate and there is this issue that they are drugs of continuous use. If the person does not fully adhere to the treatment, it will interfere with the entire condition of that disease. The lack of an antihypertensive drug, for example, makes the person end up having to use more other gateways to the SUS, such as urgent and emergency care”, explained the pharmacist and executive director of the NGO Universities allied by essential medicines (UAEM). ), Luciana de Melo.

Less than a month before the election, the campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was concerned about the impact of the measure on the chances of his reappointment to the Planalto. In a column on the G1 portal, commentator Valdo Cruz reported that the president even asked Ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Marcelo Queiroga (Health) to work to review the measure.

In an interview with CNN Brasil during the campaign agenda in Natal-RN on Wednesday (14/9), Bolsonaro said that the issue of Popular Pharmacy will be analyzed next year.