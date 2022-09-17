Luciano Huck’s brother directs film about Bolsonaro and machismo

“I got my head looping. I went into a very dark hole.” This is how filmmaker Fernando Grostein defines the nervous breakdown he had while editing the documentary “Quebrando Mitos”, directed by him and his boyfriend, actor Fernando Siqueira, which will be released tomorrow.

The film is a reflective (often horror) journey into the hateful ideology of the Jair Bolsonaro government. The hate connects directly with the story of the filmmaker, who is openly gay and an LGBTQIA+ and human rights activist. After going viral with a video where he tells how he came out of the closet and making a video about homosexuality with his mother and brother, presenter Luciano Huck, Fernando became an easy target for homophobic attacks on social networks. The fact that Fernando is also the director of the film “Quebrando o Tabu”, about the war on drugs, released in 2011, seems to be the perfect broth for him to become the target of death threats.

Threats increased after Bolsonaro was elected and he no longer felt safe in Brazil. With his partner, he went to live in Los Angeles. “I went a lot out of fear, because of the threats.” But for him, staying away without doing something about my country would be unthinkable. “I think all privilege comes with responsibility. I was privileged to be able to leave. How many people had to stay?”

In the film, in addition to showing Bolsonaro’s origins and interviews with people ranging from Jean Wyllys to Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Fernando also tells a little about his life. And he breaks taboos by telling, for example, that he was raped twice. Talking about harassment is always difficult. But in the case of men it is even more so. Ferdinand knows this. And he wanted to help those who have also been through it. Read excerpts from the interview below.

Fernando Grostein Andrade directed ‘Quebrando Mitos’ alongside her husband, Fernando Siqueira Image: Jivi Oxy

UNIVERSA Why did you decide to make this film, touching such a sensitive point after having suffered threats and even having to leave the country for it?

FERNANDO GROSTEIN Privilege comes with responsibility. We left our country behind, the country we love, friends, family. We left because of a mixture of seeking accomplishments, but also out of fear of the death threats and violence I received. But I felt a great emptiness of seeing everything from afar and not being able to do anything. I wanted to contribute with my experience, of someone who lived 38 years in Brazil.

And why did you decide to launch close to the elections?

To help qualify the debate. The debate is very childish.

When you see the president of the republic talking about erection problems you think: “where’s the level?” There are families that don’t talk to each other. The WhatsApp group ended the Brazilian family!

They may not agree. But there is information that was checked by Agência Lupa, made by journalists, all with good professionals and very careful, to help not only the choice for president but also deputies, based on data, not on top of those phrases that look like fifth grade.

You are brave to release this movie after receiving death threats.

Thanks. But I’m not brave. Courageous is Jean Wyllis, the people who are on the front lines in Brazil, the black women, the indigenous. These people are truly brave. We are making our contribution, but they are the heroes.

In the film, in addition to telling the horrors of the Bolsonaro government and its ideology, you also expose yourself a lot, talk about your childhood, the bullying you suffered and harassment. Why did you decide to put yourself in the film?

In my generation, which is from the 80s, 90s, the question of being gay was very different from what it was in the Fê generation (Siqueira, the partner, who was born in 98). I’m too embarrassed to be in front of the camera.

For example, I decided to make a YouTube channel. But just hearing my voice made me feel sick. Fê is an actor and started using some exercises to help me relax. It was a couple’s job. It helped me a lot to accept my voice the way it is, my aesthetic, which is not a male-male-standard aesthetic. And we went on and on until exposing a lot of my life.

I thought this was more honest. As we made a dive that started from the meeting of my life with Bolsonaro’s, we touched on issues of great responsibility, such as the issue of the suffering that black people carry, the historical killing of blacks and indigenous people, the struggle of women.

I understand that my place of speech is to support this resistance. I thought the best way was to be absolutely honest about where I was coming from.

Do you think your movie will upset men who have this toxic masculinity?

When I show the movie to my gay friends, they love it. My female friends like it. Straight men are like that. “I don’t know, is it around there?”

I don’t know if I made the movie clear, but I’m not saying that straight white men can’t have power. I’m just saying, “let’s share, people”. When we extend power to other protagonists, such as women, indigenous people, blacks, LGBTQIA+, we increase the intelligence of the world, of our planet.

But bothering is also a good sign, isn’t it? No hassle, we don’t change.

I fully agree. I was a homophobic gay. I don’t know if it was because I was from the upper class of São Paulo, but I was sexist and homophobic, I’ve heard from friends of the black community, things that at the time I thought: “what did I do to you?” But then I saw that they were right.

Discomfort is positive, there is no way to grow without growing pains. Only if this discomfort is not calibrated, you lose your friend, your family member. You have to bother but in a way that doesn’t make the person get up and not want to talk to you anymore.

In the film, and in a statement published in the magazine “Piauí”, you say that you were raped. Is it harder for men to talk about abuse?

I opened up a little about my life because I learned from a video I made about coming out, which helps people. I received many messages from gays who were thinking about suicide, from evangelical mothers. I understood that this was a contribution.

What’s very cruel is gaslighting, people doubting you. You have your pain questioned, that’s why we have to talk. This is my contribution to breaking this stigma, helping not only the victims, but also this debate, this discussion.