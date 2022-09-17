Luciano Szafir explains photos in a wheelchair: ‘Limitations’

Luciano Szafir will have a new surgery for Covid sequel. In 2021, the actor was hospitalized for more than a month. Since then, the businessman has undergone an operation for the reconstruction of the intestine and the removal of the bag. In November, the artist will have to undergo another leg procedure to place a prosthesis.

“I’ve already resumed my daily diet. I just need to solve the leg issue. Covid accelerated a process of arthrosis. This makes me feel pain and makes my mobility difficult”, Luciano explained to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”.

“Recently, for example, I was seen in a wheelchair at the airport and I received many calls from worried people. What happened that day was that I participated in an event and I was standing for a long time. pain. I still have limitations, but the surgery will solve that”, he said.

Luciano Szafir moves from Rio de Janeiro with his family

Living in Campinas (SP) for five months, Luciano explained that the idea was to escape the violence of Rio de Janeiro and raise his children, David and Mikael, fruits of his marriage to Luhanna, in a place with better quality of life.

“I also wanted to be closer to my mother, who lives in São Paulo. Campinas was the choice for offering all the structure of a big city, but also having a country atmosphere. I’m even closer and I see more of Sasha (her daughter with Xuxa), who also lives in the capital of São Paulo. We have a wonderful relationship and I love João (her husband) and his family. We are very happy here”, he declared.