Lula calls data released on education a ‘national shame’

Candidate for the presidency said that there is no country that has “evolved” without investments in the educational area

ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 08/17/2022

Lula leads the voting intentions for the presidency of the Republic



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) participated this Friday, 16, in campaign events in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul. On the spot, the PT commented on the literacy data of early childhood education in the country and classified the worsening in qualitative numbers as a “national shame”. According to the leader in voting intentions for the presidential elections, “there is no country in the history of mankind that has evolved without first investing in education. So what happened to the Basic Education Development Index (Ideb) today is a national shame”. The statement took place at a press conference hours after the release of data from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep). There, Lula defended the role of PT governments in education. “We distributed 16 million high school textbooks in this country, and in the time that I and Dilma we were presidents, the MEC was the main buyer of books in the world. A demonstration that we had respect, not only for children, but for the future of this country, something that was lost”, he pointed out.