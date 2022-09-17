Lula has 43.3% against 34.8% for Bolsonaro, says poll CNT – Politica

Lula and Bolsonaro are appointed as main candidates for the Presidency in 2022 (photo: Miguel Schincariol and Mauro Pimentel/AFP) A new CNT Opinion poll, commissioned by the National Transport Confederation and released this Friday (16/9), shows that former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) has 43.3% of the voting intentions and that the president Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for reelection, has 34.8% in the stimulated modality (when a card with the options is shown to the voter). Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) are in third, with 5.6%, and fourth, with 4.7%, respectively.

The difference of eight and a half percentage points between the candidates remained practically the same compared to the previous survey. In the survey released on August 30, the PT had 42.3% of the intentions and the president had 34.1%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) was third with 7.3% and Simone Tebet (MDB) was fourth with 2.1% of intentions.

The survey was carried out between September 12 and 14, with 2,002 interviews. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.2 percentage points. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-06984/2022.

Voters also answered questions about how they evaluate each candidate and the Bolsonaro government; the performance of candidates in electoral programs; possibilities of change of vote until election day; convergence of votes in the same household and voters’ expectation and fear of the results.