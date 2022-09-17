Lula leads in 15 states; Bolsonaro in 7 and the Federal District

15 days before the election, PT candidate is ahead in 4 of the 5 largest electoral colleges; in 4 units of the Federation, there is a tie

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the presidential race in 15 states, while the current chief executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), would win in another 7 and in the Federal District. In 4 units of the Federation, there is a tie in the margin of error. The data are from a survey of the Power 360 based on the latest published polls.

In São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia –the 4 largest electoral colleges in the country, respectively– Lula is ahead in the race for the Planalto Palace with a minimum advantage that varies from 8 percentage points, in the case of Rio, to a maximum of 42 pp among Bahian voters.

O Power 360 compiled the latest polls registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Studies with reliable methodologies were considered, from which it was possible to verify the origin of the information, with full texts available.

The survey above cannot be considered for the national panorama. All information is the responsibility of the companies that carried out the investigation.

The chief executive appears as the clear favorite for re-election in Roraima, where he has a 50-point advantage over the PT, in Rondônia, where he opens 27 pp., in Santa Catarina, 25 pp., and in Acre, a state where he is 23 points ahead. in front of Lula.

In 2018, Bolsonaro won the 1st round in 16 states and the Federal District – including the 3 largest electoral colleges. The PT, with Fernando Haddad, won in other 9 units of the Federation. Ceará gave the majority of its votes to Ciro Gomes (PDT), the former governor of the state.

The last search of PowerDate, held from September 11 to 13, points out Lula with 43% and Bolsonaro, with 37% of voting intentions in the 1st round. Ciro Gomes has 8%, Simone Tebet (MDB), 5%, and Felipe d’Avila (Novo), 1%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 298 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02955/2022.

