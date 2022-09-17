Lula says he will end 100-year secrecy imposed by Bolsonaro

Reproduction/Twitter – 06.09.2022 Lula participated in a PT rally in Porto Alegre

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

(EN) said again this Friday that, if elected, he will end the 100-year secrecy decrees issued by the president Jair Bolsonaro

(PL) on controversial topics in recent years. The statement was made during a PT rally in Porto Alegre

.

“Bolsonaro can be sure that Lulinha paz e amor will break all his secrets and we will find out what he was hiding,” said former president Lula, who leads polls.

President Bolsonaro placed secrecy on a series of information throughout his term, such as his vaccination card and information about badges for his sons Eduardo and Carlos to access the Planalto.

A process about the departure of General Eduardo Pazuello, former Minister of Health, to a Bolsonarista act in Rio de Janeiro was also placed in secrecy by the Army. The presence of military personnel in acts of political proselytism is prohibited to active duty officers.

The PT act lasted more than two hours and gathered a crowd in Largo Glênio Peres. They accompanied the former president and also gave speeches by leaders such as former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), PT president Gleisi Hoffmann and PT candidates for the government of Rio Grande do Sul, Edegar Pretto, and for the Senate, Olívio Dutra, in addition to the former deputy Manuela D’Ávila (PC do B).

In the speeches, everyone urged supporters to campaign to make possible a victory for Lula in the first round.

In his speech, former President Lula also said again that Bolsonaristas “are fanatics” and “sometimes have aggressive behavior” and said that militancy should “be alert” to any lies spread by political opponents on social media.

When commenting on a possible rejection of his candidacy by the agribusiness sector, Lula allegedly attributed the fact to his defense of zero deforestation in the Amazon.

“I have no problem with agribusiness, they are useful to Brazil, they produce on a large scale, they export a lot. But why don’t they like us if Dilma, when she was president, put more money into financing agriculture than any other president? They don’t like us because they know that this story of invading the Amazon is going to end,” she said. She also mentioned being against the exploitation of mining in indigenous lands.

The former president also said again that the spending cap approved by the government of Michel Temer

(MDB) will end up in an eventual new Lula government.

“Some people say the following: ‘Lula, you need to talk to the financial system. The financial system wants to talk to you’. I wonder what the financial system wants to talk to me about. At the very least, you want to ask me to keep the spending cap, and I won’t. I’m going to end the spending ceiling, because responsibility doesn’t need to have a law”, said Lula.

The former president mentioned that in PT governments there was a surplus. “We raised money that this country never had. needed the EN

to pay off the debt with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and still add US$ 370 billion that are currently being the guarantee of this country”, he pointed out, referring to Brazil’s international reserves.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.