Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro ranges from 3.1 to 15 points

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is numerically ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the electoral race for the Presidency of the Republic, according to the main electoral polls released in recent days. The results, however, diverge when the PT’s advantage in relation to the president is analyzed.

The Ipec poll gives Lula an advantage of 15 percentage points. The survey by the company Paraná Pesquisas shows a difference of 3.1 percentage points between the former president and Bolsonaro.

Read the results of the main surveys below:

The divergence of numbers does not mean that the survey has released the wrong data and can be explained through the survey methodology. Companies that carry out the interviews in person (Ipec, Datafolha, MDA and Quaest) tend to give Lula a greater advantage. On the other hand, studies carried out by telephone (PoderData, Ipespe and FSB) show a smaller difference between leaders.

The survey by Paraná Pesquisas, which gives the smallest difference between candidates, conducts its interviews in a hybrid way, that is, by telephone and in person.

O Power 360 considered in the table above studies by Datafolha, PoderData, Ipespe, Paraná Pesquisas, Genial/Quaest, CNT/MDA, Ipec/Globo and BTG/FSB. Click on the texts in blue to read the full text. The studies are registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the numbers: BR-04099/2022, BR-02955/2022, BR-07606/2022, BR-05388/2022, BR-03420/2022, BR-06984/2022 , BR-01390/2022 and BR-06321/2022, respectively.

