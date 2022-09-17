Man arrested by police after touching Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

a man went arrested after touching the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday night (16). The information was released by the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to the newspaper, the man, who has not been identified, was detained shortly before 22:00 (London, or 18:00 GMT).





A source told the Guardian that the man ran outside the public line, managed to climb the steps and touch the coffin, before being detained.

Scotland Yard, London’s Metropolitan Police, said the man had been arrested for a crime “against the Public Order Act” and “is currently in custody”.

The episode was also narrated by the American newspaper New York Post, which reproduced images from the security camera of Westminster Hall.

“Screenshots from the broadcast of the solemn ceremony show security officers pinning the suspect to the ground as other mourners look on in disbelief,” the New York Post said.

“The Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man at Westminster Hall after a disturbance,” Scotland Yard said.

the queen’s body will be buried on Monday (19) in a chapel at Windsor Castle.



