Man arrested for touching Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

A man was arrested around 10pm on Friday (16/9) London time after touching the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. According to police, the suspect was in line, already inside Westminster Hall, when he ran, passed the barriers and climbed the steps to where the coffin is.

Soon after, police and security detained the man.

“The Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has detained a man at Westminster Hall following a disturbance,” a statement from Scotland Yard confirmed, further detailing that the person was arrested “for a crime under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.”

Just hours before the incident, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward attended the vigil around the Queen’s body.

It is the second most serious event during Elizabeth II’s funeral in London. A man has been taken to court after being accused of sexually assaulting two women who were waiting in line to pay their respects to the Queen.

The accused is called Adio Adeshine and is 19 years old. “He would have exposed himself and pushed the mourners from behind while they waited in line at Victoria Tower Gardens,” the British portal Express reported. The event took place on Wednesday (14/9).