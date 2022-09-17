Man attacks cleaning lady who was washing sidewalk in upscale neighborhood of BH – News

A 50-year-old cleaning lady was assaulted while washing the sidewalk of a condominium in the Lourdes neighborhood, an upscale area of ​​south-central Belo Horizonte, this Friday (16).

The suspect has not yet been identified. Lenirge de Alves de Lima says that the man began to question her about the use of water, brutally ripped the hose from her hands, threw water in her face and pushed her. In the fall, Lenirge injured his knees and arm. See the video below:





A resident of the building, Alexandre Sarmento, accompanied the employee to the police station to register the police report.

The victim reports that the aggressor had passed by the place minutes before with his dog. Then he came back and started beating.

“He arrived and started saying: ‘Did you know that you can’t waste water?'”, says the woman. “When I went to explain to him that I don’t always wash the place, only occasionally, he already took the hose from my hand and already suffocated me with water”, says the employee of the building.

“So far my record hasn’t dropped. I don’t understand why this happened.”