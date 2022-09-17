Maria rebels after being asked if she won sneakers from Whindersson

After sharing a video of two purchased sneakers, digital influencer Maria Lina, 23, was revolted this morning by a follower saying that the shoes were given to her by her ex-fiancé, comedian Whindersson Nunes, 27 — who went viral yesterday for having spent R$ 60 thousand on the purchase of a few pairs of sneakers of the same model.

Through stories, on Instagram, she shared the internet user’s comment citing Whindersson and vented about seeing her name being linked “to someone” every time she shares an achievement of her life on the internet.

Guys, it’s unbearable that everything you can put my name related to someone else. Even two sneakers that I just really wanted and got by working you put a man in the middle. Serious. Very unbearable.

Marina Lina

Maria Lina and Whindersson Nunes started dating in November 2020 and two months later they announced their engagement along with the news of João Miguel’s pregnancy.

Marina Lina showed the sneakers she bought to her followers Image: Playback/Instagram

In May, however, the influencer couple’s baby was born premature at 22 weeks and did not survive.

Two months after the family tragedy, the couple decided to end their relationship. However, netizens speculate a possible rapprochement between Marina Lina and Whindersson for having traveled together to Egypt last June.