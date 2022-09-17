Mário arranges a conversation at the end of the year with Thiago Neves for the midfielder to end his career at Fluminense | fluminense

After Fred, another tricolor idol can win a farewell at the end of his career: Thiago Neves. Last Thursday, in an interview with the channel casimito on Twitch, Mário Bittencourt participated in the broadcast of the pre-game of Corinthians x Fluminense and spoke with the player, who commented on the match. The club president agreed with the 37-year-old midfielder for a conversation at the end of the year to discuss a possible return of the athlete in 2023 before retiring.

1 of 4 Thiago Neves was Fluminense’s number 10 in 2012 — Photo: Nelson Perez / Fluminense FC Thiago Neves was Fluminense’s number 10 in 2012 — Photo: Nelson Perez / Fluminense FC

– We met at Rock In Rio over the weekend. We worked together when I was the club’s lawyer and he was our biggest idol. Sometimes we talk that he wants to come back, wants to have an ending here in Fluminense. We’ll let these final games pass and at the end of the year we’ll talk again – said Mário, later speaking directly to Thiago Neves in the broadcast:

– I said that, at the end of the year, we will talk again so that, who knows, you can finish at your house, that I know you like it, that you have this dream. We always talk about this subject. Calmly, calmly, and you know I admire you as a great player and person.

2 of 4 Mário Bittencourt during a press conference at Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Mário Bittencourt during a press conference at Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Mário had already talked about this subject in January of this year, when he was asked at a press conference if he was interested in hiring Thiago Neves, who was already free on the market.. The president replied that the midfielder was not in the plans for 2022, but he already left the doors open at the time for a future retirement at the club:

– Thiago Neves is a great player and a great friend of mine, we get along very well. Unfortunately this year, in the position he plays, we have a lot of players in the position, including the house, and we wouldn’t have room for him. But we hope he is successful wherever he goes, because he has a connection with the club and we like him very much. Who knows, he may come in the future to end his career here.

Thiago Neves had three spells at Fluminense. There were 174 games and 50 goals. For Tricolor, he was Brazilian champion (in 2012) and the Copa do Brasil (in 2007). He has been out of action for a year, since terminating his contract with Sport in September last year.

