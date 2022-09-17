MasterChef 2022’s Lays Opens Up About Haters

“At the beginning of the show, I looked at all the comments, but it started to hurt me. It caught me in a way… Some types of comments make me angry because I feel like my story is canceled, neglected. What bothers me the most is when people who don’t know me say things that have nothing to do with me. I get angry because only I know what I went through,” she declares.
I know I’m strong even though I seem fragile.
The amateur cook still talks about her difficult childhood: Lays lost her mother when she was eight years old. “Only I know what it was like to go through that. It wasn’t easy losing my mother so soon, seeing her in a vegetative state. And she makes me angry, makes me want to talk to the person [hater]: ‘get to know me before you talk about me’”, he adds.
Saturn return
André Mantovanni highlights a particular moment that Lays is experiencing. She is going through the Saturn return, an astrological transit that happens between the ages of 28 and 30. During this period, great changes can happen in people’s trajectory, and with the São Paulo woman it was no different: she won the MasterChef at the age of 29. Wow!
“You know you are experiencing your Saturn return. Return of Saturn is when Saturn passes through exactly the same degree and location as the planet was at the time of its birth. This marks a first major turning point in life. Usually, at this stage, people separate, have children, go abroad… Something ends up happening. It is the moment when we become a real adult”, he explains.
O podcast is an initiative of VIBRA, hub of technological solutions based on data on consumption of content from Grupo Bandeirantes, together with André Mantovanni. The ‘Horóscopo na Band’ is published weekly, on Fridays, and always counts with the participation of an illustrious guest, who has the astral map analyzed and translated by the astrologer. In addition to Isabella Scherer, Geisy Arruda, Jack Ciocci, Izabella Camargo, Cris Dias and Lays FernandesMasterChef Brazil 2022 champion, Aricia Silva participate in the next episode. Don’t miss out!