Maycon already works on the lawns of CT do Corinthians; see when the steering wheel should turn back

Maycon’s return to Corinthians is getting closer. The report of My Helm found out that the midfielder already works on the pitch of CT Joaquim Grava, something called by the club’s communication as a ‘transition’, which is when the athlete is no longer cared for exclusively by physical therapists and doctors on the inside to be guided by physical trainers.

The intention of the Corinthians coaching staff is to use it against Atlético-GO, on the 28th, at Neo Química Arena. This will be the team’s first commitment after the Brasileirão stop for Data Fifa, a friendly period for teams around the world.

As the finals of the Copa do Brasil are only scheduled for the 12th and 19th of October, Maycon’s presence is more than guaranteed against Flamengo. At least as far as the current medical problem is concerned.

Maycon suffered a fracture in the second toe of his left foot on August 2nd, exactly 45 days ago. When trying to kick a ball, the Corinthians midfielder received a sole from Thiago Maia, from Flamengo. The split caused the fracture.

Timão’s number 5 has already lost ten games for the team, one for Libertadores, three for the Copa do Brasil and another six for the Brazilian Championship, and will still lose one more. This is the team’s last commitment before the stop for Data Fifa: this Sunday, against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte.

