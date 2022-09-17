Meet the first Airbus A350 from Azul Linhas Aéreas

Jet baptism in front of the hangar





As seen throughout this week, Azul Linhas Aéreas took a big step in its history with the receipt of the first example of the Airbus A350-900, the largest aircraft to be part of its fleet.

After landing at Belo Horizonte International Airport in the middle of the week, where it completed the nationalization procedures with the competent bodies, the A350 took off on the afternoon of this Friday, September 16, for Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas/SP, main base of the company.

After a short flight of approximately one hour, the A350-900 jet called “50 is also Blue” touched down in Campinas for the first time, and a greeting awaited him in front of the company’s maintenance hangar:

After the greetings and the enchantment of the employees of the airline who were present at the scene, the jet was parked in the courtyard for the visitation of those present. Still with French registration F-WTAO, the aircraft with manufacturing number (MSN) 168 should soon gain the Brazilian registration PR-AOY.

A350-900 XWB

With capacity for 334 passengers, the A350’s structure has more than 70% of its composition in state-of-the-art items, such as composites, titanium and modern aluminum alloys, resulting in a lighter and more economical aircraft, which increases its technical efficiency. -operational.

It has not yet been officially announced by Azul which routes will be carried out by the aircraft, as well as which in-flight service will be served to passengers. However, the aircraft currently has a configuration of 334 seats, with 33 in business class and 301 in economy.

As seen in the video above and also in photos below, the seats are arranged in rows of 3-3-3, that is, three seats on the sides and three more in the center, between the aisles. In the executive, the layout is 1-2-1. There is still a sequence of 13 rows, also with 9 seats (3-3-3), with different colors from economy, which suggests that it is a differentiated service class.

Replacement

A330-200 on the left – A350-900 on the right





According to Azul’s president, John Rodgerson, the A350 will not be used for fleet expansion, but rather is part of the company’s renewal plan. It will replace the A330ceo (A330-200) aircraft.

“We are very happy to present this news to our Customers, Crew members and partners. The Airbus A350 is one of the most modern aircraft in existence, which will bring much more comfort to our customers and more efficiency in terms of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, bringing a reduction in the cost per seat when compared to the A330ceo aircraft, which today Azul’s long-haul flights”.

See more photos of the aircraft:

Economy class seats

Read more:



