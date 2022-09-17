Mega-Sena 2521 can pay the highest individual prize in 2022 – National

Contest 2520 had no winner and accumulated (photo: Publicity/Agência Brasil)

The Mega-Sena 2521 draw, which takes place this Saturday (17/9), will be able to pay the highest individual prize of 2022, estimated at R$ 125 million. The value is accumulated from the last contest that paid R$ 110 million, but had no winner in the six numbers. The prize, however, is not the biggest this year. In March, the 2464 contest raffled the record amount of R$ 190 million, but it was divided between two winners, one in Mongagu-SP and the other in Uberlndia-MG. At the time, each player took BRL 94,690,936.18.

The largest individual amount drawn took place at Mega-Sena 2468, on April 2nd. In this one, a player from Santos-SP hit the six numbers alone and took the prize of R$ 122,627,171.80.

Mega-Sena – all main prizes with winners in 2022

Contest 2441 – BRL 11 million (1/12/2022)

Two bets – one from Urucnia-MG and the other from Araraquara-SP – shared the prize. Each won BRL 5,259,397.57. The numbers drawn were 01 – 05 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 31.

Contest 2449 – BRL 36 million (1/29/2022)

A bet from Blumenau-SC alone won the prize of R$ 36,777,767.10. The numbers drawn were 14 – 20 – 21 – 31 – 49 – 52.

Contest 2451 – BRL 26 million (5/2/2022)

A lucky man from Belo Horizonte earned BRL 26,422,347.01 after dialing the numbers 13 – 26 – 31 – 46 – 51 – 60.

Contest 2464 – BRL 190 million (3/19/2022)

The winning games were held in Mongagu-SP and Uberlndia-MG. Each player took BRL 94,690,936.18 after writing down the tens 02 – 07 – 24 – 43 – 52 – 56.

Contest 2468 – BRL 120 million (2/4/2022)

A ticket registered in Santos-SP hit the numbers 22 – 35 – 41 – 42 – 53 – 57 and guaranteed a fortune of R$ 122,627,171.80.

Contest 2472 – BRL 70 million (4/16/2022)

The prize of R$ 66,733,761.74 went to a game acquired in a lottery in Guarulhos-SP. The numbers drawn were 05 – 13 – 18 – 23 – 35 – 36.

Contest 2478 – BRL 60 million (5/4/2022)

A player from Herval D’Oeste-SC scored the scores 02 – 17 – 23 – 28 – 39 – 46 and pocketed R$ 58,922,844.33.

Contest 2479 – BRL 3 million (5/7/2022)

The amount of R$ 4,456,908.10 was for a bet by Vassouras-RJ who wrote down the numbers 10 – 15 – 17 – 20 – 21 – 35.

Contest 2486 – BRL 120 million (5/31/2022)

A bet from Blumenau-SC chose the tens 08 – 09 – 17 – 19 – 33 – 56 and received R$ 117,557,270.98.

Contest 2487 – BRL 3 million (2/6/2022)

A ticket purchased in Rio de Janeiro was awarded with R$ 3,681,934.22. The Caixa drew the numbers 23 – 36 – 42 – 48 – 54 – 58.

Contest 2494 – BRL 80 million (25/6/2022)

The BRL 78,763,087.85 went to the account of a player from Diadema-SP who selected numbers 01 – 04 – 10 – 22 – 53 – 54.

Contest 2498 – BRL 55 million (7/6/2022)

The winning bet of the R$ 51,830,706.79 prize from Blumenau-SC. The lucky one wrote down the numbers 09 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 46 – 47.

Contest 2500 – BRL 27 million (7/13/2022)

A player from Dourados-MS scored the tens 05 – 16 – 25 – 32 – 39 – 55 and received R$ 27,485,274.00.

Contest 2503 – BRL 13 million (07/23/2022)

The prize of R$ 13,748,083.57 went to a lucky person from Niteri-RJ who scored the tens 03 – 14 – 16 – 38 – 43 – 45.

Contest 2505 – BRL 22 million (7/30/2022)

The numbers drawn were 03 – 05 – 19 – 26 – 43 – 51. A player from Caapava do Sul-RS hit the six dozen and secured R$ 24,271,229.51.

Contest 2507 – BRL 6 million (8/4/2022)

The BRL 5,543,989.92 went to the bank account of a player from Mossor-RN who registered the numbers 04 – 06 – 12 – 34 – 35 – 53 on the ticket.

Contest 2510 – BRL 27 million (8/13/2022)

Four players – one from Morretes-PR, one from Ponta Grossa-PR, one from Duque de Caxias-RJ and one from Barueri-SP – shared the main prize. Each one took BRL 6,670,155.67. The numbers calculated were 08 – 13 – 25 – 32 – 44 – 57.

How to bet?

Anyone who wants to compete for the R$ 60 million Mega-Sena can play the games at lottery houses or electronic channels (Loterias Caixa website or app), by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password.

To participate, the player chooses from six to 15 numbers from 01 to 60 and hopes that six are drawn. The final value of the bet will depend on the number of tens marked.

The ticket with six numbers costs R$ 4.50. Online payment made via credit card, with combos from R$30.00 and limit of R$945.00.

probabilities

According to Caixa, the chance of a single bet, of R$ 4.50, hitting the six numbers of the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50,063,860.

If the person chooses to score more tens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card. A game with 15 numbers costs R$ 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – R$ 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the gambler plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).