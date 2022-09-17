Mega-Sena in savings: How much would the prize of R$ 125 million yield per month? – 09/17/2022

After accumulating in the last draw, Mega-Sena can pay this Saturday (17) the seventh largest prize in history: R$ 125 million. How much would this money yield per month if it were invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive a net amount of around R$ 125 million.

Savings: income of BRL 851 thousand

The R$ 125 million would provide approximately R$ 851 thousand monthly in savings, according to calculations by André Damasio, Broker at WIT Invest. The income is exempt from paying Personal Income Tax.

Treasury Selic and CDB: BRL 1.152 million and BRL 1.138 million

The Selic Treasury would yield approximately R$ 1,152,000 every month, after deducting the 15% income tax for applications with withdrawals of more than two years.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly lower yield: it would yield R$1 million and 138 thousand every 30 days, also discounting the Income Tax.

Treasury IPCA+: income of BRL 1.214 million

The IPCA+ Treasury gives even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert.

This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 8.73% in the last 12 months (reference August/22).

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in the more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example. The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

The IPCA+ Treasury with redemption in 2045 offers the winner of the Mega-Sena a total of R$ 1 million and 214 thousand every 30 days considering the 15% Income Tax rate.

“The interest rate on treasury bonds will only have the profitability that has been described here if they are held to maturity”, emphasizes the specialist.

The calculations were based on current information and may change due to economic changes, and these are estimates only.