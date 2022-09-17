FIFA decided that player Byron Castillo did not act irregularly and confirmed Ecuador in the Qatar Cup, but Chile will appeal

After FIFA deny Chile’s appeal and confirm the participation of the Ecuador at World Cup 2022the Chilean national team decided to resort to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), which is the last instance of sports justice in the world.

According to Eduardo Carlezzo, a lawyer for the Chilean Football Federation, there are “an enormous amount of documents” that support the Chile in the legal dispute.

It is worth remembering that the red filed a request for Ecuador to be disqualified for the alleged irregular performance of the side Byron Castillo during the qualifiers.

According to the Chileans, Castillo is Colombian by birth and would have played for the tricolor team using a false passport.

“I’ve never seen an injustice like this in my entire life as a lawyer. There are a huge amount of documents that, by themselves, prove without any doubt that the player was born in Colombia”, pointed out Carlezzo.

“Furthermore, everyone heard his confession, given during an official investigation carried out by the Ecuadorian Federation itself. Also, the player played with the system by not attending a hearing and none of this had any effect. What else is needed?”, he asked.

“It clearly seems that anything we could come up with would not be enough to validate the claim. Sad day for football and for the fair play. The message is clear: cheating is allowed. We will turn to CAS”, he added.

In its investigation, which ended on Friday (16), FIFA found that there were no irregularities.

“Among other considerations, it was found that, based on the documents analyzed, the player can be considered as a permanent holder of Ecuadorian nationality,” wrote the governing body of world football.

With this, the opening of the 2022 Cup continues to be Qatar x Ecuador, on November 20th.

In his social networks, Frencisco Egas, president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, celebrated the final result of the trial.

“In silence, we continue to defend what we have won on the field!”, he exclaimed.

Now, Chile only has one more possibility to go to the Cup: winning the appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, still without a date to be judged.