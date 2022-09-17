MG Government: Zema has 45%, and Kalil, 36%, indicates poll – News

A survey by the Real Time Big Data institute released this Friday (16th) indicates that governor and reelection candidate Romeu Zema (Novo) has 45% of voting intentions for the government of Minas Gerais. Former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD) is in second place, with 36%. Senator Carlos Viana (PL) is in third, with 9%. The data are from the stimulated approach (where the names of candidates are presented to respondents).









1,200 voters were heard on the 14th and 15th of September. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points. The confidence level is 95%. The survey, commissioned by Record TVis registered with the TSE under the number MG-03878/2022.

When considering valid votes, Zema remains in the lead with 48%. Kalil has 39% and Viana 10%. Zema, however, also leads in rejection with 35% of people polled saying they would not vote for him. Alexandre Kalil and Carlos Viana each have a 30% rejection rate.









Senate

The stimulated approach of the poll indicates candidates Cleitinho (PSC) and Alexandre Silveira (PSD) tied in the Senate race, with 18% each.









Approval to the government of Romeu Zema

According to the survey, Governor Romeu Zema has an approval rating of 59%. Another 37% of respondents disapprove of his management, while 4% do not know or did not respond. For 17% of respondents, the government is “great”. Thirty-two percent rate it as “good” and 28% “fair”. Those who consider the government “bad” add up to 5% and 15% classify the government as “terrible”. Three percent do not know or did not respond.