Michael Jackson’s Daughter Poses ‘Clutching’ With Diana Ross’s Son, The King Of Pop’s Biggest ‘Passion’ – Monet

Evan Ross and Paris Jackson attend the Elizabeth Taylor End AIDS Ball on September 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson (1958-2009), posed next to Evan Ross, son of singer Diana Ross, at an event in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday (15).

The dance aimed at fighting AIDS was organized by the foundation of actress Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011), who became the first celebrity worldwide recognized for this type of activism.

Diana Ross and Michael Jackson (Photo: Getty Images)

Both Michael Jackson and Diana Ross were close friends of the famous, known for films such as ‘Suddenly Last Summer’ (1959) and ‘Cleopatra’ (1963).

Elizabeth Taylor (Photo: Getty Images)

The meeting of singer Paris, 24, with actor Evan, 34, is made even more symbolic by the fact that the late King of Pop, as Michael Jackson was known, had a platonic crush on singer Diana Ross, now 78. years old.

“Diana Ross is everything you could wish for, I love her. I hope she marries me,” Michael Jackson said in a 1983 interview. He even left the singer as guardian of his children when he wrote his will in 2002.

Paris is the result of Michael Jackson’s relationship with nurse Debbie Rowe. She has an older brother, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (25 years old), and a younger one, Prince Jackson (20 years old).

Paris Jackson (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Evan, in turn, has been married since 2014 to Ashlee Simpson, sister of actress Jessica Simpson; the couple shares two children: Jagger (7 years old) and Ziggy (1 year old). Evan is the son of the singer and businessman Arne Næss Jr.

Michael Jackson died at age 50 at his home in Beverly Hills on June 25, 2009 from propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. Elizabeth Taylor died at the age of 79 on March 23, 2011 after suffering heart failure.

Check out the trailer for the movie ‘The Wiz – The Unforgettable Wizard’, marked by the partnership of Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

