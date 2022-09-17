Milk market: biweekly update 9/15

In order to update our readers about the milk market scenarioMilkPoint, in partnership with MilkPoint Mercado, will provide an overview of the most important events of the fortnight in the dairy sector.





UHT milk – After closing the month of August down (-27% vs Jul/22), the UHT milk market remained low in average prices. However, the volume sold improved. In the first week if September the value settled at R$4.08 presenting, in relation to the previous week, a fall of 2.9% – (R$0.12).



mozzarella – Following the same pattern as UHT milk, cheeses also showed a better pace in sales and values ​​practiced had further declines. The price charged was R$28.5/kg (SP) presenting, in relation to the previous week, a fall of 3.7% (-R$1.1).



– Following the same pattern as UHT milk, cheeses also showed a better pace in sales and values ​​practiced had further declines. presenting, in relation to the previous week, a fall of 3.7% (-R$1.1). Powdered milk – Powdered milk (industrial whole and fractionated) continues with stable demand, but prices showed new corrections pointing to a fall in their values. O whole milk powder closed at R$27.80 , a decrease of 3.19% (R$0.90) in relation to the previous week. Already fractionated milk powder settled at R$31.30 down 5.7% (R$1.90) in relation to the previous week.



– Powdered milk (industrial whole and fractionated) continues with stable demand, but prices showed new corrections pointing to a fall in their values. O , a decrease of 3.19% (R$0.90) in relation to the previous week. Already down 5.7% (R$1.90) in relation to the previous week. Corn: In recent months, there has been an improvement in the exchange ratio between corn prices and prices paid for raw material milk, as we can see in the chart below, reflections of declines in corn prices and increases in milk prices.





Graphic 1. Exchange ratio between liters of milk needed to buy a bag of corn.











Source: Cepea Esalq/USP, 2022.









Soy: A scenario similar to that of corn, with an improvement in the exchange ratio between soybean prices and the liter of milk, as reported below.





Graph 2. Exchange ratio between liters of milk needed to buy a bag of soybeans.









Source: Cepea Esalq/USP, 2022.







Offer





In view of the seasonal increase in production and the recent increase in imports, the supply of milk has improved and further increases are expected in the coming months.





Demand





After the first low price readjustments of dairy products on supermarket shelves, demand starts a reaction trajectory – despite still being below the desired by the sector.







The data presented point to an overview of the main events in the milk market in the last fortnight.







