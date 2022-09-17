Mineral China Discovered on Moon Could Enable Nuclear Fusion

China recently revealed that it discovered a curious mineral in the Moon’s soil, Chang’e-5. The discovery was made in 2020, but studies with the first data were only completed now. According to the scientists, this material could allow unlimited use of nuclear fusion energy.

Nuclear fusion is a process in which two or more atomic nuclei come together and form another nucleus of higher atomic number. This requires a lot of energy, but releases much more energy than it consumes, which makes this technology considered revolutionary and possibly cleaner than those used today.

However, the process is extremely challenging. Recently, for example, Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) even recorded an ion temperature above 100 million degrees Celsius, but for only 30 seconds, due to the instability of the process.

Nuclear fusion in China

This is precisely where the mineral found by China on the Moon could change the game. Studying and researching lunar minerals is quite complicated due to the cost of missions to the natural satellite. But with the increase of human presence there in the near future, this becomes increasingly possible.

Chang’e-5 is rich in helium-3, which scientists believe is a stable fuel source for nuclear fusion reactors. Unfortunately, the material is quite scarce on Earth, but if it really is abundant on the lunar surface, its use in energy production could be viable.

Of course, as with everything surrounding nuclear fusion, research on the material is still in its infancy, and if the mineral really proves to be functional, there is still a great challenge to bring samples of this material to Earth in large quantities.

