More than half of children and adolescents aged 10 to 13 have a cell phone, points out IBGE

Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), released this Friday (16), indicate that more than half of children and adolescents aged between 10 and 13 years old own a cell phone for personal use in Brazil. For the first time in history, the indicator reached more than half. From 2019 to 2021, the percentage in this age group that had a device went from 46.7% to 51.4%. The highest rate of children and young people with cell phones was found in the South (59.4%).

The North region of the country had the lowest percentage (32.9%). The result is part of a module of the Pnad Contínua (Continuous National Household Sample Survey) on information and communication technology. It should be noted that the historical series began in 2016, but was interrupted in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the survey compares 2021 with 2019 and found that cell phone use increased in this period.