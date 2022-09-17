Murilo Benício enjoys dinner with Cecilia Malan’s family

Cecília Malan sparked rumors of a relationship with Murilo Benício by publishing a photo of the actor with his family. Globo’s London correspondent showed a click of her father, Pedro Malan, former Minister of Finance, her brother and the artist, which is on the air on “Pantanal” (TV Globo).

In the publication made on Instagram, the journalist shared the image to congratulate her brother, who is also called Pedro, who completes another year of life.

“Meanwhile, in Rio? I almost jumped back on the plane to participate in this dinner! Congratulations, little brother! 29 years lighting up our lives. I love you!”, wrote Cecília.

The dating rumors started in April of this year. On Instagram, the Globo correspondent even published a photo and made a mystery by writing “through his eyes” in the caption. Rumors increased after the actor’s participation in “Domingão com Huck”, when Luciano Huck said that Murilo “dating in London”.

Funeral

Cecilia has been covering the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The journalist said that she was moved after participating in the wake, in which she was in line for about six hours to say a last goodbye to the monarch. The queen’s coffin is in the Palace of Westminster in London.

The journalist that there were about eight thousand people in front of her in line. “Oh, what a thrill. I got my little green bracelet to attend the queen’s wake,” she declared. In addition, the journalist said that she took her daughter to say goodbye: “I brought Olimpia, so she can have a memory of those days of collective mourning.” When she managed to enter the place, Cecilia showed her emotion: “Six hours later. One last goodbye. I’m still a little speechless.”

The queen’s coffin was placed under a piece of oak and lead and the royal mantle and, resting above the body, the Imperial State Crown, one of the most valuable jewels in the Crown’s collection.