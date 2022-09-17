Mustang Dark Horse has the most powerful V8 5.0 in history and manual transmission

The new Ford Mustang not only continues to refuse electrification (a task that, for now, is up to the Mach-E), but also wants to show that there is still much to be extracted from large combustion engines. Proof of this is in the unprecedented Dark Horse version, equipped with nothing less than the most powerful aspirated V8 5.0 in history.

Released to ride both on the tracks and on the streets, the Mustang Dark Horse offers 500 hp of power. Torque and performance figures were not disclosed, but Ford excited enthusiasts with a “small” detail: the version will have a six-speed manual transmission as standard. A 10-speed automatic transmission will be optional.

According to the brand, a number of changes were made to create an even more refined performance car. There are improvements to aerodynamics, brakes and tires, as well as cooling the brakes, rear axle and engine oil. Speaking of the engine, it gets connecting rods introduced in the Mustang Shelby GT500 and a new intake design, with a double throttle body, to improve the breathing of the block.

There are unique chassis tweaks too, with larger rear anti-roll bars and beefier front shocks, Brembo 6-piston brakes, Torsen rear differential and MagneRide shocks.

For those who want even more performance, the Mustang Dark Horse offers the Handling package, with a rear wing similar to the Ford GT, stiffer springs, even larger front and rear anti-roll bars and wider Pirelli Trofeo tires (tyres are standard Pirelli P ZERO). There are also, as an option, carbon fiber wheels.

bad looking horse

The Black Horse’s appearance, defined as “ominous” by Ford, really does seem to put fear in place. At the front, the bumper is unique, the headlights are darkened and the grille is all in gloss black.

At the rear, in addition to the wing inherited from the Ford GT mentioned above, the sports car bears the logo created for the unprecedented version: a forward-facing horse, which seems to face whoever watches it. It is the first time that the horse representing the Mustang has appeared at this angle. The same identification is on the sides and inside. The bodywork’s shade of blue with gold shimmer is also unique.

The brand did not reveal images of the interior of the model, which should have its own finishes and a plate identifying the unit number. What is known is that the steering wheel is thicker, with a flat base and covered in suede with blue stitching, there are silver fins for gear shifting and the manual shift lever is made of titanium, 3D printed.

The seats and door panels also use shades of blue on the seams, as do the seat belts. In the optional Appearance Pack, the seats are blue with perforated upholstery. The screen set of the common versions continues, with 12.4 inches in the instrument four and 13.2 in the multimedia center with SYNC 4 system.

