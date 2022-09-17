“My information”; Neto praises Vítor Pereira and brings ‘warm’ about the coach’s future at Corinthians

Coach has gone through ups and downs, but can crown his first season at Timão with a title

O Corinthians did not give Fluminense chances in a great game played at Neo Química Arena and advanced to the grand final of the 2022 Copa do Brasil, to be played against Flamengo. For commentator Neto, from TV Bandeirantesthe main responsible for the Timão campaign is the coach Vitor Pereira.

Asking for the coach to remain in 2023, the former player warned that family reasons will be decisive. “What is Vítor Pereira doing, I don’t know if he will stay because of his family, I would really like him to stay, for those who were against, who campaigned against. A good teacher is boring.”

Craque Neto also praised Renato Augusto, who scored a great goal against Fluminense. “The person who fixed the whole c***** was Vítor Pereira, with his coaching staff. The only Pelé is Renato Augusto, the only guy who will be an idol apart from Cássio, Fagner, Gil is you, Renato Augusto. We love you. You showed that the Corinthians with you is a different thing than without you”.

Finally, the presenter of ‘The Ball Owners‘ brought exclusive information about the possible renewal of VP in Itaquera. “You’re kidding if I don’t renew Vítor Pereira’s contract. Duilio is pushing hard, but I don’t know if he wants to stay. My information: he stays if he is champion of the Copa do Brasil. If he’s not staying, he’ll speak, but not before the final. The final is over, he was champion, he says he won’t stay. Without Vítor Pereira, none of this would be happening.”