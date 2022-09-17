Mystery behind the appearance of Saturn’s rings is discovered after four centuries

Research by scientist Jack Wisdom presents the most plausible answer to date; missing moon would be responsible for the appearance of objects

A. SIMON, MH WONG / HUBBLE / EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP

Moon may be responsible for the origin of Saturn’s rings



A study carried out by Jack Wisdom and published on Thursday, 15, in the prestigious journal Science, is close to unraveling the mystery behind the rings of Saturn. Experts have been trying for years to reach a consensus on its origin and age. However, the research carried out by Wisdom appears to be close to providing an answer. It points out that 100 million years ago, a Moon that came too close to Saturn broke up and its traces remained in the orbit of the Earth. planet. “It’s satisfying to have found a plausible explanation” of its formation, confided Wisdom, who is also a professor of planetary science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The sixth planet around the Sun formed 4.5 billion years ago, at the origins of the solar system, however, its rings were only discovered by Galileo about 400 years ago and “are one of the most interesting objects to observe in the solar system through of a small telescope”, says Wisdom, who, together with his colleagues, built a complex model that allows not only to explain the appearance of its rings but also to understand the planet’s inclination.

Saturn’s axis of rotation is tilted 26.7° from its vertical. And since this planet is a gas giant, one would expect that the process of accumulating matter that led to its formation would have prevented this tilt. Recently, scientists have arrived at a discovery through complex mathematical models. Titan, Saturn’s largest satellite (of the more than 80 it has) moves away at a rate of 11 centimeters per year. This movement gradually changed the frequency with which the planet’s axis of rotation makes a complete revolution around the vertical, a bit like a tilted pawn. An important detail, since a billion years ago, this frequency got in sync with the frequency of Neptune’s orbit; a powerful mechanism that caused Saturn to tilt up to 36°. However, scientists observed that this synchrony between Saturn and Neptune (called resonance) was no longer exact and only a powerful event could disrupt it. Therefore, they anticipated the hypothesis that a chaotic-orbiting Moon got too close to Saturn, until contradictory gravitational forces caused it to rupture. “It broke into several pieces and these pieces, also displaced, gradually formed rings”, explains Wisdom. The influence of Titan, which kept receding, finally reduced Saturn’s tilt to the level that can be observed today.

Wisdom named the moon Chrysalis (Chrysalis), comparing the appearance of Saturn’s rings to a butterfly emerging from a cocoon. Scientists thought Chrysalis was slightly smaller than our Moon, and about the size of another satellite of Saturn, Iapetus, almost entirely made up of ice. “It is, therefore, plausible to hypothesize that Chrysalis is also made of ice water, which is necessary to create the rings”, emphasizes the professor. Do you believe you have solved the mystery of Saturn’s rings? “We made a good contribution,” he replies, before adding that the system still contains “many mysteries.”