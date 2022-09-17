NASA finds rocks on Mars with high presence of life molecules

posted on 09/16/2022 18:11



(credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission, promoted by NASA, released, this Friday (16/9), a discovery that may give more certainty that the red planet once harbored some kind of life – even if it is microbial ones. In August, the Perseverance planetary surface exploration vehicle collected rocks that showed an accumulation of organic molecules with compounds that have a chemical construct of life.

The rocky objects were collected inside a branch of Jezero Crater, called Wildcat Ridge, where scientists believe that billions of years ago, a river emptied into a lake, which brought rocks and sediment to the site.

The molecules found consist of a wide variety of compounds made primarily of carbon and include atoms of hydrogen and oxygen, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus and sulfur.

Scientists claim that these molecules can be produced by chemical processes, but that the discovery of elements of carbon compounds, which include hydrogen and oxygen – basic elements for the molecular construction of living beings – can be considered, yes, a biosignature in potential.

“In the distant past, sand, mud and salts that now make up the sample (the rocks) were deposited in the crater under conditions where life could have thrived,” says Ken Farley, Perseverance project scientist at Caltech in Pasadena, California.





In 2013, on another NASA mission to Mars, organic matter was found in rock dust samples and even Perseverance, on the current mission, also detected molecules in the crater. The difference, according to the institution, is that these rocks gather “the greatest abundance of organic detections in the mission to date”.

To understand what the find is about, the rocks will be brought back to Earth, in 2030, for scientists to analyze with more scientifically advanced instruments. “As capable as our instruments aboard Perseverance are, further conclusions about what is contained in the Wildcat Ridge sample will have to wait until it returns to Earth for in-depth study by the agency,” Farley said.





Drill of Perseverance houses the chalk-sized rock samples used in classrooms, extracted from the Jazero Crater and stored inside the rover to be brought back to Earth, where in-depth studies will be done with the rocks.

(photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)





Perseverance collects the samples with its “arms” and “sucks” the rocks to store them in a reservoir that would be a kind of “belly” of the explorer vehicle. NASA has planned a transfer of the collected materials to the operation’s base on Mars so that the explorer doesn’t get too crowded.

The director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion laboratory, Laurie Leshin, celebrated the discovery and says that the rocks will help in a new understanding of the red planet. “I have studied Martian habitability and geology for much of my career, and I know firsthand the incredible scientific value of returning a carefully collected set of Mars rocks to Earth. We are going to learn a lot,” she says she.

About the Mars 2020 Perseverance mission

In order to find and store objects that may contain signs of ancient microbial life on Mars, the Mars 2020 mission began on July 30, 2020, with the launch of the objects into space. On February 18, 2021, the mission landed on Mars.

NASA also claims that Perseverance’s mission is “to pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet and be the first mission to collect and store Martian rocks.” The end of the mission is scheduled for 2030.