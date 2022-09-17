“Negative balance” for Nubank (NUBR33): how do analysts assess the end of fintech’s direct listing on B3?

Just over nine months after the highly celebrated and publicized IPO (IPO) with double listing on the New York Stock Exchange, Nubank (NUBR33: B3; NU; NYSE) announced that it will no longer directly list its assets in Brazil.

The rationale for this is to “maximize efficiency and minimize redundancies” of being a publicly traded company in more than one jurisdiction. Fintech said that, with this measure, it will reduce unnecessary duplicate workloads in regulatory requirements.

The change will occur with the discontinuation of its securities currently listed in Brazil, the BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) level 3, in receipts of common shares, or BDRs of level 1. With the conversion of its receipts, it will ask the Securities and Exchange Commission ( CVM) discontinuation of the level 3 BDRs program and, later, the cancellation of its registration as a publicly-held company in the country.

In addition to the doubts of investors in these assets about the next steps, there are many questions about what will be the impact of this move for the company and also for those who continue with its shares.

For most analysts consulted by the InfoMoneydespite the alleged cost reduction, the final balance of this announcement for the company is negative, even more taking into account the strong expectations that were generated during the IPO process.

The fintech opted for the double listing for IPO, completed in December last year, in order to make its NuSócios program viable, in which it donated BDRs to 7.5 million customers, in exchange for their registration with the company’s brokerage firm. Whoever received the BDR in the program could only sell it after one year, with the asset representing one-sixth of a US-listed share.

Analysts assess that the move announced yesterday to delist the assets is bad in terms of reputation, in addition to being potentially negative for minority shareholders.

“The move is bad for the company’s image and can demonstrate a little fragility, as it failed to convey to investors a little of the quality of the business over the months in which it was listed”, says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos .

Paulo Cunha, financial market specialist and CEO of iHUB Investimentos, highlights that “without a doubt, the measure creates a noise in the company’s image. It is possible to say that the bank’s image is, in a way, shaken for the minority shareholder”, especially the retail public.

“The IPO, launched in Brazil, was a marketing strategy. The target audience of the digital bank was not exactly Brazilians. Having launched the issue only abroad would have been a much more viable option to achieve the objective expected by fintech”, evaluates the specialist, defining the launch in the market as a “marketing move” to increase the number of account holders they held at that time. .

Controversies over cost reduction but impact on corporate governance

While Nubank claimed that the decision was made to improve efficiency, there is controversy over whether this move will actually happen and whether it will have a material impact on the company.

For Gustavo Cruz, the impact for the valuation of measures to reduce inefficiencies is quite small. Bradesco BBI also sees it as unlikely that any greater cost efficiencies will be a game-changer for the company’s business model.

Cunha, from iHUB, points out that the company has not just been preaching the motto of reducing costs, aiming at positive operating results. “Taking into account the macroeconomic situation of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the US and a reduction in the supply of global liquidity, this is one of the measures that the bank has already been studying”.

“Being doubly listed, both in Brazil and abroad, requires a great governance structure. Consequently, this maintenance requires more efforts and this results in more costs for the company”, he adds.

On the other hand, Itaú BBA analysts, led by Pedro Leduc, point out that they fail to see “the tangible benefits of the change”, while deeming it negative for local minority shareholders and for corporate governance.

On the other hand, Leduc and team do not believe that the measure will make it difficult for investors to price, since the liquidity of the shares is concentrated in the US.

But, “in practice, we believe that the disclosure [de resultados] may get poorer, and even less comparable with local financial institutions. (…) We think it’s negative for local minority shareholders and for governance”, evaluates the bank.

A company that has a Level 3 BDR has to present the financial statement in accordance with the Brazilian standard, for example, which is not necessary in the case of those that have a Level 1 BDR. In this case, the information that needs to be disclosed must follow the standard jurisdiction in which the original action is listed, as explained to the InfoMoney José Alves Ribeiro, capital markets partner at VBSO Advogados.

Despite the migration from Level 3 to Level 1, Nubank has committed to continue with the translation of all documents required by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, equivalent to the American CVM) into Portuguese, in order to “support the symmetry between the publicly available information for both markets”. The files will be available on the bank’s investor relations website.

Holders of Nubank BDRs will have three options: exchange the receipts for shares traded in the US; swap the level 3 BDR for a new one, level 1; or sell the BDRs on a Brazilian or American stock exchange, in a “facilitated sale process” to be instituted by the company. In the latter case, this suggests that Nubank may establish a specific mechanism, such as hiring market makers or creating a buyback program, but there is still no additional information on this in the materials already released by the company.

In order to convert the BDRs into shares, the investor needs to hold sufficient receipts. Each Nubank BDR is equivalent to one-sixth of a share in the institution listed in New York, a proportion that will be maintained in the program change. That is: the investor will need to hold six or more BDRs to subscribe to the option, in addition to an active account with a brokerage firm in the US.

Cunha, from iHub, believes that most investors will sell the BDRs. “Nubank’s main audience is at the retail level and, as a result, the papers here will lose liquidity. Even with the increase in the supply of brokerages operating out there, the transfer of title may not happen. Depending on the value in question, it is not worth facing the bureaucracy of the process and many investors do not have complete information for portability”, evaluates the specialist.

Bradesco BBI also assesses that the measure may limit part of the access of some shareholders. When evaluating the change in Nubank’s listing, also from the perspective of B3, BBI points out the movement as marginally negative for the operator of the Exchange, as it estimates that the NuSócios program may have brought about 700-800 thousand individuals who had long-term potential. to gain more exposure to equity investments.

What to expect for the company?

From the euphoric debut of the assets on December 9, 2021 until the session the day before, Nubank has seen its shares register strong volatility, accumulating a drop of 39% for the assets of the New York Stock Exchange since then (until the closing of the day before ) and an even greater drop of 43% for the company’s BDRs. Assets fell sharply amid the context of rising interest rates around the world to contain resilient inflation (impacting the company’s valuation), in addition to very divergent views on the future of fintech. This Friday (16), the NU and NUBR33 assets fell about 6% during the afternoon.

Gustavo Cruz, assesses that, as much as the scenario for the company may improve, the end of the period in which people who entered the IPO could not trade the shares is also approaching, the so-called lock-up. “So there will be even greater pressure at the end of the year, when that limit is exceeded. Thus, the company does not have such a good outlook”, says the strategist.

In May, the company had announced the end of the lock-up (end of trading restriction) for the company’s shares and BDRs, but with the exception of “NuSócios”. In this case, they remain barred from trading the BDRs until December, when the digital bank’s IPO completes one year.

Although one of the announcements released on Thursday by Nubank reinforces this deadline, another indicates that NuSocios will be able to choose between converting or selling the BDRs “before the end of the specific period of lockup from the program”.

For Itaú BBA analysts, Nubank continues to be traded with valuation stretched (5 times price over book value, or B/W). They have a negative view on assets, with a target price of US$ 3.50 for NU assets, 36.50% lower compared to the day before closing.

Bradesco BBI has a recommendation underperform for NU assets, with a target price of US$ 3.30, or down 40% from the previous day’s close. On the other hand, big banks like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Citi have equivalent buy recommendation.

It is worth noting that the difference in views on Nubank between foreign and local analysts calls attention to the fintech command itself. Foreign houses have positive expectations and recommend that their customers buy the paper from the digital bank, while Brazilian names recommend the sale of the asset and draw a more challenging scenario, with an eye on an environment of high interest rates and greater default.

