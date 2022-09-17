Nego Di affronts Jojo’s husband and makes a new joke with the singer: ‘Like Barney’

Nego Di made a bad joke again with Jojo Todynho. After the singer’s husband accused the comedian of being “fatphobic” because he mocked the test that the funkeira made for the cover of the magazine “Glamour”, inspired by “The Little Mermaid”, the former BBB decided to counter the military by making a new attack prejudiced against his wife.

“I didn’t offend anyone and I wasn’t fatphobic. I just thought (she) was more like Barney than ‘Little Mermaid'”, he posted mocking Jojo’s body when comparing her to the character from the cartoon “Simpsons”.

Husband defends Jojo Todynho from Nego Di joke: ‘Gordophobic, deserves to be arrested!’

Last Thursday, military officer Lucas Souza, husband of Jojo Todynho, posted an outraged video, calling Nego Di “shit”, “shit”, “sucker”, “ridiculous”, “disgusting” and “pig”.

“How does a person put this on the internet, put a video mocking a woman’s body, who are you? If Jojo doesn’t sue you, I will sue you. Do you know why? ‘Cause you’re a ridiculous, asshole, a sh*t. Which is canceled and has to continue to be canceled on the internet. (…) If you do that in front of me, you’d get beaten up. You’re disgusting, pig!”, shouted the army soldier.

Lucas continued the outburst, stating that the act was fatphobic: “A sucker deserves a lawsuit, you fatphobic, you deserve to be arrested. If you did that in front of me, you’d get beaten up, disgusting. You’re disgusting, you’re a pig, cancelled. I’ve never cursed here, but I’m cursing now. This ridiculous Nego Di, this guy who embarrasses the people who do comedy”, he shot.

The video with the first comment that Nego Di made about Jojo’s rehearsal was taken off the air after complaints from Lucas and netizens. The ex-BBB talked about it in stories.

“We live in a time where the only ones who can’t make jokes are comedians,” posted Nego Di.

Jojo Todynho on the cover of ‘Glamour’ magazine Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Husband defends Jojo Todynho from joke Nego Di: ‘Gordophobic, deserves to be arrested!’ Photo: Playback/Instagram