Neto opens the game and says how Corinthians has a better chance of being champion against Flamengo

The former player and now presenter and commentator Neto did not run away from the lane, as he revealed how he thinks Corinthians has a better chance of being champions of the Copa do Brasil. The former shirt number 10 of alvinegro has formed an opinion about a determining factor in the course of the final two games against Flamengo, but it is not about tactics or technique.

In the program Baita Amigos this Friday (16), Neto said that Corinthians’ success in the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo depends on the draw for the field command. According to the presenter of the Band, it is essential that the alvinegro play the first match of the finals at Neo Química Arena.

Neto said: “Against a team like Flamengo, it’s important to play the first one at home. Because if you throw it away first and get 2-0, it’s over. Can’t turn in Arena. So, you have to play at home and take a 1-0 to Maracanã.”

Journalist Rodrigo Vessoni, from Meu Timão, disagreed with Neto about the order of the finals against Flamengo. He said: “If you play at home first, you need to perform and get the result. Throwing the first one away, you just need the result, you just need to survive.”

Former goalkeeper Veloso, an idol of Palmeiras, agreed with Neto. The commentator said: “Against Flamengo, you have to play at home first. If not, he comes home dead.”

Flamengo and Corinthians will decide the 2022 Copa do Brasil on October 12 and 19. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) will draw the field leaders this Tuesday (20), at 11 am. Rede Globo, Premier, Sportv and Prime Video broadcast the finals.

