New date for release of the Auxílio Brasil LOAN has been revealed

Since August 3, when the Provisional Measure (MP) that releases the Aid Brazil loan was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), people wait for the start of credit. However, the product is not yet available in banks, as it awaits regulation from the Ministry of Citizenship. Although expectations showed that the decree would be published in September, a new forecast was announced.

One of the explanations for the delay in regulating the Auxílio Brasil loan is the discussion to set an interest ceiling on the operation. The Ministry of Citizenship argues that the charge should be similar to what is currently charged for INSS retirees and pensioners (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social), limited to 2.14% per month.

However, this rate is very far from what has been announced by banks and finance companies. As found by Estadão, there are institutions offering the Auxílio Brasil loan under the interest charge of up to 86% per year. Which has been seen by experts, and even by the Ministry of Citizenship, as abusive.

AUXÍLIO BRASIL: suspension of the CONSIGNED LOAN can benefit the population

Even consumer protection legal entities and personalities from different sectors came together and signed a note “In Defense of the Economic Integrity of the Vulnerable Population”. The idea was to ask for Cancellation of the Aid Brasil consignment, claiming that the measure will bring over-indebtedness of needy families. Since 40% of the benefit portion will be committed to the loan payment.

When should the Auxílio Brasil loan be released?

The last stage of the Auxílio Brasil loan is the most time consuming, but it can also be considered the most important. It will be through it that the Ministry of Citizenship will publish the rules for access to credit and which interest applied to the operation.

Initially, the Minister of Pasta, Ronaldo Bento, had informed that until September this regulation would take place. However, we are two weeks away from the end of September and so far the project has not moved forward. The delay has worried some entities, such as the Brazilian Basic Income Network.

The institution convened a debate at the National Council for Social Assistance on the matter, on the fact that the population to be hopeful for credit, but unable to receive it. In fact, some have already pre-registered with financial institutions and are just waiting for release.

Payroll loan AUXÍLIO BRASIL: government postpones DECISION delaying credit release

According to Paola Carvalho, institutional director of the Brazilian Basic Income Network, the Auxílio Brasil loan should only be released in October. The justification would be political strategy of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to get votes during the transition between the 1st and 2nd round of the 2022 elections.

Currently, Bolsonaro occupies the second position in the polls of voting intentions for president of the Republic. While Lula (PT) is in first placeand therefore these two names must compete for the position on October 30, when the 2nd round takes place.