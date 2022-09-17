new forecast has AMAZING value

The federal government publishes its predictions for the minimum wage throughout the year, but the actual readjustment only takes place in January of the following year. For 2023, the latest government estimate is for a correction of 7.41%, to R$1,302.

The value is present in the proposed Annual Budget Law (PLOA) for 2023 sent to Congress in August. However, a new indicator released by the Ministry of Economy may change the expectation foreseen in the document.

The Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) reported that its new forecast for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) this year is 6.54%. As the inflation indicator is the basis used to correct the national floor, a new change is expected.

If the new percentage is confirmed, next year’s minimum wage will be set at R$1,292. The value represents a decrease of R$ 10 in relation to the previous forecast and an increase of R$ 80 compared to the current floor.

Impact on benefits

Data from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) show that the minimum wage is used as a reference for the remuneration of 56.7 million people throughout Brazil. A significant percentage of these citizens receive benefits from the INSS (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social).

With the minimum change, retirements, pensions and social security aid will also be adjusted in January. The same applies to the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), unemployment insurance and PIS/Pasep salary bonus.

All these programs have their values ​​based on the minimum wage and/or adopt access criteria that use the national floor as a reference.

Evolution of the minimum wage

Since the beginning of the Jair Bolsonaro government, the adjustment does not guarantee a real increase, it only serves to replace the losses with inflation. See the history of correction of the minimum wage: