new version Dark Horse is presented by the brand

The seventh generation of the Ford Mustang was unveiled on Wednesday, September 14, at the Detroit Auto Show, USA.

As part of it, the brand unveiled the newest unreleased version of the line: the Mustang Dark Horse, the first racetrack-oriented Mustang series in 21 years, since the Mustang Bullitt was launched in 2001. of the range, which in this case is the V8 5.0 Coyote. The power has not yet been revealed, but the estimated number is 500hp.

Ford will also offer, in entry-level versions, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, with four cylinders and turbocharger. In both engines, the transmission is a 10-speed automatic, but the manufacturer offers an optional six-speed manual system.

Despite not yet joining electrification in the new muscle carFord, as the new release, opens another chapter in the almost 60-year history of this model.

According to Jim Farley, Ford’s CEO, the new generation is part of the brand’s plan to assert itself in the market more and more.

“Investing in a new generation Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the internal combustion vehicle business. Ford, however, is revving up its internal combustion vehicle growth plan, adding connected technology, new versions and hybrid options to our most profitable and popular cars – all in the Ford Blue family – as well as investing $50 billion in vehicles. electric vehicles by 2026.” Jim Farley, CEO of Ford

The new Ford Mustang will go on sale in the US in the second half of 2023.

the seventh generation

With a fourth-generation naturally aspirated 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine and an innovative dual-intake box, the new seventh-generation 2024 Mustang delivers a new driving experience.

“This is the most athletic and confident Mustang ever. Drive modes and fine-tuned digital engine, suspension and steering controls ensure the best performance on both the road and the track.” Ed Krenz, chief engineer for the Mustang line.

In addition to the ten-speed automatic transmission, which adapts to each driving mode, Ford continues to offer a six-speed manual transmission as well.

As for technological features, the new Mustang has speed signal recognition, adaptive autopilot, wireless cell phone charger, lane centering assistants, evasive maneuvers and reverse braking, and others.

Another technological novelty is that the customer can stay connected with the vehicle through FordPass. This app allows remote start and stop control, door locking and unlocking, departure scheduling, location, as well as providing information about the vehicle’s status (including fuel and oil level and service history).

The design gets a low roof and three-section hood and keeps the rear short with the proportions of the original 1960s model.

The rear gauge is wider and the back has a new signature three-bar light, as well as a redesigned diffuser to improve aerodynamics.

The new Mustang Dark Horse

The new Mustang Dark Horse is a first-of-its-kind version, developed over more than three years by a special team of Ford engineers, designers and experts.

The series features unique chassis tuning, rear stabilizer bars, larger MagneRide shocks, and brake, rear axle and engine oil cooling systems.

The front wheels are 19×9.5 inches and the rear wheels are 19×10 inches.

The Dark Horse’s new design highlights its focus on performance. The front has dimmed LED headlights, gloss black grille and unique bumper with high-gloss “fangs”. The rear features a fixed wing with racing-inspired diffuser and quad exhaust tips.

The version displays a new horse emblem, in addition to offering an exclusive metallic paint, the Blue Ember, a cold and dark tone that emits a warm glow when it catches the light. There are also several graphics options on the roof and hood.

The interior features Deep Indigo Blue seats with a perforated finish and contrasting blue stitching. This design was also applied to the steering wheel, door panels, gearshift base and console. The seat belts are also exclusive, in blue color.

on the race tracks

According to Jim Farley, the Dark Horse promises to surprise in competitions.

“We surprised everyone and we will surprise them again with a track Mustang that brings a new level of performance, style and engineering to everyday customers who still want the thrill of a V8 sports car.” Jim Farley

The new series will have two models for exclusive use on the track: the Mustang Dark Horse S, for weekend races, and the Mustang Dark Horse R, developed for competitions. In both, all non-essential and finishing parts were removed to improve performance.

The OS has a standard FIA roll cage, racing seats and steering wheel and a reinforced brake system. Passenger seat is optional.

The Dark Horse R includes bodywork with reinforced welds, an extended range fuel tank and Ford Performance wheels.

