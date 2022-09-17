Nine out of ten Brazilian homes have internet access, shows IBGE – Notícias

O Internet access of Brazilian households grew by 6 percentage points in two years and became part of the routine of 90% of Brazilian families in 2021according to data published this Friday (16) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The sharpest advance in the number of households between 2019 and 2021 occurred in rural areas. In the period, the percentage of households in which the internet was used increased from 57.8% to 74.7%.

In the urban area, the access of families to the global communication network increased from 88.1% to 92.3%, according to figures from the Continuous Pnad (National Household Sample Survey).





Among the 7.3 million households where there was no internet use, the main reasons cited are lack of interest (29.3%)O high price of the service (28.8%) and the lack of knowledge about how to use the internet (27.1%).

The unavailability of the internet access service in the area of ​​the household affects 5.9% of households where there was no internet use and the reason that electronic equipment to access the network is expensive was cited by 4% of families.

In rural areas, in addition to the three most alleged reasons, there is also the lack of availability of the access service, which affects 16.2% of households that did not use the internet, in contrast to only 0.8% in urban areas.



















means of access





















The study also reveals that, in 2021, the cell phone was the most used device to access the internet at homevery close to reaching all homes with access to the network (99.5%).

Next, but below half of the households where there was internet access, the television set (44.4%), followed by the microcomputer (42.2%) and the tablet (9.9%) appear.

Between 2019 and 2021, there was a reduction in the use of microcomputers and tablets for internet accesswhile the use of television for this purpose increased by 12.1 percentage points.

The use of cell phones for internet access, in turn, remained stable in the period. According to the IBGE, this is the first time that the use of television surpassed that of the microcomputer for such purpose.

The same trend is observed in both urban and rural areas, although with substantially lower percentages for the use of microcomputers, television and tablets compared to large centers.

In the urban area, 47% of the households that used the internet did so through television, 45.6% through the microcomputer and 10.7% through the tablet. In turn, in rural areas, these percentages were 23%, 14.6% and 3.1%, respectively.





connection type

According to the IBGE, the share of households where there was internet use with dial-up connection became increasingly irrelevant in the period between 2016 and 2021, with a reduction from 0.6% to 0.1%.

Until 2019, both types of broadband connection showed gradual growth in households. In 2021, mobile broadband (3G or 4G) was reduced and fixed broadband increased. It was the first time the proportion of households with access to fixed broadband surpassed that of access to mobile broadband.

In households that used the internet, the percentage of those using mobile broadband increased from 81.2% to 79.2% between 2019 and 2021. At the same time, the percentage of households that used fixed broadband increased from 78 % to 83.5% in the same period.



